Insp. Allison Good joined the Ridge Meadows RCMP as a member of the management team.

Inspector, with Lower Mainland roots, helping lead RCMP

Allison Good joins management team of Maple Ridge Mounties

A new inspector has been added to the team of Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Insp. Allison Good joined the ranks at the local Mounties, joining a growing management team, explained Supt. Jennifer Hyland, officer in charge of the local detachment.

Joining the management team, she brings “a wealth of knowledge and a diverse background,” Hyland announced.

Good is a 21-year veteran of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police with experiences in smaller communities such as Alexis Creek and Kamloops, as well as larger detachments, such as Surrey, where she most recently was in charge of the emergency and operational planning and diversity and Indigenous policing units.

“As the cities we serve continue to grow, so do the resourcing needs of the RCMP,” Hyland said.

“We want to remain proactive in our approach to policing and so we are thrilled with the addition of Inspector Good to our leadership team.”

“Every community is unique and there is no one size fits all approach,” Good said.

“I’m originally from the Lower Mainland, and I live here. I’m looking forward to making an impact on the policing needs the cities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have.”

Previous story
UPDATE: Kelowna man dies after cliff jumping off 110 foot cliff in the Okanagan

Just Posted

Inspector, with Lower Mainland roots, helping lead RCMP

Allison Good joins management team of Maple Ridge Mounties

Conan turns to the Property Brothers for tips on buying Greenland

Jonathan Scott suggests removing glaciers and mountains to bring in ‘more natural light’

Pitt Meadows athlete to represent Team Canada in 2020 Olympic games

Monika Eggens says she got her start in water polo with the Haney Neptune’s Aquatic Club

Fundraiser unites country like no other: organizer

The Terry Fox Run will be held on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Spirit Park in Pitt Meadows

Looking Back: The real story behind Maple Ridge and Mission’s famous train robber

Whonnock, Ruskin, major parts of 1904 holdup

Bizarre world record for longest basketball spin on toothbrush held by B.C. man

Sandeep Singh crowned king spinner on Jan. 1 with time of 68 seconds

What role will feminism play in the upcoming federal election?

Any government that sets out to disrupt the status quo on equality issues may be vulnerable to criticism

Couple billed $6K in B.C. speculation tax, believes retirees targeted unfairly

Retiree has lived in Mitchell Street home for 67 years

Pelicans pay rare visit to Shuswap Lake

American White Pelicans nest on only one lake in B.C. but fly far for food.

Federal party leaders focus on wooing union heartland for Labour Day

Trudeau, Singh and Scheer all head to Hamilton, Ont.

Meat-subscription-box companies take over marketing chores for B.C. farmers

City dwellers can also go to a local butcher to purchase local, ethically raised cuts

Man in his yard, mail carrier at work among Texas shooting rampage victims

The shooting began with a routine traffic stop outside Odessa where the gunman opened fire on police

33 missing after boat catches fire off coast of California

The dive boat where a fire broke out before dawn Monday morning was on a Labor Day weekend cruise

Canada tops Brazil 7-0 to lock up softball berth at Tokyo 2020

Canadians are going to the 2020 Olympics

Most Read