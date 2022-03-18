VIDEO: Fire engulfs house in Maple Ridge

Neighbours hosed down house and trees to stop the spread of flames

The Maple Ridge fire department started their investigation Friday morning into a house fire along 228 Street Thursday night. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Three people are alive after a house fire in Maple Ridge Thursday night, March 17.

Firefighters rushed to the residence in the 12100 block of 228 Street, just north of Dewdney Trunk Road, at about 9:15 p.m. where they discovered a house that was fully engulfed in flames.

Alex White who lives directly behind the house with his girlfriend and upstairs roommate, and said the fire was big and spread quickly.

He was working in his garage when his girlfriend, who was in their backyard with their dog, heard yelling. White’s roommate then told them that he could see flames next door. So they called 911 immediately and were told that dispatchers had already received multiple calls.

“Someone was yelling to get out of the house,” said White.

He said the neighbours quickly got out a hose and started spraying water on their house and nearby trees to keep the fire from spreading.

“The firefighters were there within a few minutes of me making it from our garage to the deck in our backyard, so they were very fast,” said White.

“It only took them a few minutes to hook up hoses,” he added.

Assistent fire chief James Clelland with the Maple Ridge fire department said three adults made it out of the house safely and are being taken care of by Emergency Support Services.

The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived on scene, confirmed Clelland.

“Smoke was coming out of the eaves and the soffits,” he added.

An investigation into the cause of the fire just began just before noon on Friday.

“We’re just setting up and getting preliminary sketches and photographs from the outside and then we’ll be making our way inside to see what we can determine,” he said.

White is grateful for the Maple Ridge fire department.

“I have to give them praise because the house that caught fire was a mess and they had less then ideal conditions to gain access to the house and backyard. I’m very happy to have this fire department as neighbors because they did a fantastic job last night.”

