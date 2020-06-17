Investigators remain on scene of fatal Langley house fire

Police awaiting results of autopsies on three found dead on weekend: IHIT

Officers remain at the scene of the charred remains of a Langley house in the 19600 block of Wakefield Drive where three bodies were found on June 13, 2020. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

On Wednesday June 17, forensic investigators continued their search of a burnt-out Langley house in the 19600 block of Wakefield Drive where three bodies were discovered on Saturday, June 13.

Their efforts have been hampered by the extent of damage, which has rendered much of the structure unsafe to enter.

While police remain on the scene, the road has been closed to all but local traffic.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) Sgt. Frank Jang said investigators were awaiting the result of autopsies on all three deceased individuals to determine whether two of the three will be considered homicides.

Until the cause of death has been determined, “we can’t conclusively say” if the two were also victims of homicide, Jang told the Langley Advance Times.

One person, a man, who was discovered in the back yard of the house, had injuries that were “consistent with” homicide, police have said.

The other two were found in the debris of the fire-damaged house and had to be left there until it was considered safe to retrieve them.

That happened Monday, Jang said.

One person escaped the fire unharmed and has been interviewed by police.

At an earlier IHIT press conference, Jang told reporters the occupants of the house were a single family, not known to police.

A next-door neighbour said the residents of the house were two working parents and two near-adult children, who were described as friendly, and tenants who took good care of their rented house.

BC Coroners Service issued a statement Wednesday saying it was investigating the three deaths “to determine how, where, when and by what means each individual came to their death. At this time, we have no further information available as the coroners’ investigation is ongoing.”



