One person with tuberculosis stayed at two separate hostels in Victoria in early March. (File photo)

Island Health confirms one case of tuberculosis in Victoria

Two B.C. hostels were exposed in early March

Two Victoria hostels were exposed to a case of tuberculosis, Island Health confirms.

The exposure happened in early March after one person tested positive for the contagious chest infection.

Island Health says anyone who may have been exposed, including staff and other hostel guests, have been contacted.

ALSO READ: Island Health confirms new case of measles in Greater Victoria

At this time, Island Health says there’s a very low risk of exposure for the general public.

The two hostel sites could not be identified for privacy reasons.

