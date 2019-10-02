It’s another Maple Ridge sunrise

Park management capture beautiful dawn in Golden Ears

Alouette Park Management operate one of the most beautiful places in the world and are often treated to scenic displays from Mother Nature such as this shot of Alouette Lake captured early today from the dock, in Golden Ears Provincial Park.

SFU Surrey to be home to B.C.'s first quantum computing institute
'It's never too early': B.C. women urged to speak to their doctors about breast cancer

