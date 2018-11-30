It’s Christmas, in Maple Ridge’s park

Santa Claus Parade this Saturday

Santa Claus Parade starts at 6 p.m. this Saturday in downtown Maple Ridge. (THE NEWS/files)

Paul Olson is hoping there will be a break in the Maple Ridge Christmas tradition this year.

Instead of heavy rain pelting down on dark city streets this Saturday night, Dec. 1, Olson is hoping for clear, night skies, which he says are in the forecast and will make two of Maple Ridge’s Christmas traditions, Christmas in the Park and the Santa Claus Parade, more enjoyable.

Olson, president of the Maple Ridge Christmas Festival Society, has heard the weather might be different this year instead of the downpours that have usually greeted Santa as he winds through Maple Ridge streets.

“We’ve had pouring, pouring rain and you still get 12,000 people out. So you know what, we’re good to go. These people are hardcore for a parade.”

Christmas in Park goes this Saturday, Dec. 1, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Memorial Peace Park. There will be crafts, photos with Santa, decorations, music, cookies, hot chocolate and a mailbox to mail a letter to the jolly elf.

Christmas in the Park, which draws up to 12,000 people, draws to a close when Santa lights the big Christmas tree on 224th Street, signaling the start of the Santa Claus Parade, which starts at 6 p.m. on Dewdney Trunk Road and Plaza Street, jogs south on to 224th Street, then follows the winding road through Memorial Peace Park.

“We’ve had more floats than last year and actually I think seven brand new floats. So that’s new. Community people are getting involved with it, which is awesome,” Olson said.

This year, the commercial floats are being asked to pay $50 to cover increasing traffic control costs, while non-profit groups will still be part of the parade at no charge.

“It’s been really great for people to step up and be OK,” with the new $50 fee, because money is tight for everyone, he added.

He said between 80 to 100 volunteers usually help out but with schools no longer requiring students to have volunteer hours, it’s more difficult to get kids to help out.

In addition, four churches are involved this year to help out the volunteers from Burnett Fellowship Church.

“It’s going to be a good parade. There’s some good connection with lots of different community stores and businesses which is great. Just really grateful for their generosity.”

Previous story
Statistics Canada says pace of Canadian economic growth slowed in 3rd quarter

Just Posted

TransLink helps with Maple Ridge roads

Another $391K yearly

Air ambulance comes for Maple Ridge accident victim

Collision on Lougheed Highway at Tamarack Lane

Christmas poetry reading and book sale at the ACT

A special night of Christmas poetry readings by the Holy Wow Poets

Pitt Meadows to talk firefighters

Meeting is Monday at city hall, 7-9 p.m.

Alouette Home Start legacy lives on with endowment grant for Maple Ridge Community Foundation

$80,000 endowment grant for youth at risk of homelessness

Fashion Fridays: The holiday gift guide

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Statistics Canada says pace of Canadian economic growth slowed in 3rd quarter

Canadian economy grew at an annualized pace of 2.0 per cent in the third quarter compared with 2.9 per cent in the second quarter

Feds to introduce co-developed legislation on Indigenous child services in 2019

Indigenous children are more than 50 per cent of the children in foster care in private homes in Canada

Surrey foursome charged after 5,000 pieces of stolen mail seized in Calgary

Four people facing 87 fraud, theft charges after huge mail bust in Calgary

Canada signs onto new NAFTA despite the persistence of steel and aluminum tariffs

U.S.’s punitive tariffs on steel and aluminum from other countries remain in place, along with stiff countermeasures from Canada and Mexico

Replacement bridge unlikely for George Massey Tunnel, report says

A report to Richmond council indicated the 10-lane bridge plan is no more

‘Mega’ holiday home displays using up more power: report

Lights, inflatables and other electronic displays have increased B.C.’s power load by 15% since 2012

Mouldy marijuana recalled in B.C., Ontario

RedeCan Pharm, an Ontario cannabis producer, issued the recall of about 900 ounces of product

5 to start your day

Police probe a sexual assault in Vancouver, BC Hydro reports mega-holiday displays causing uptick in power usage and more

Most Read