It’s Election Day in B.C.: Here’s what you need to know to vote

Voters lined up on the first day of advanced voting to cast their ballot in the 2020 provincial election. Today is general election day, province-wide, and those heading to the polls can expect line ups at some stations. They are asked to respect safety precautions. (Wolf Depner/Black Press Media files)

It’s officially election day in B.C.’s 2020 provincial snap election.

First called in September by B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan, BC Votes 2020 is likely going to be one for the history books, already seeing a number of records broken when it comes to voter turnout.

Roughly 681,000 people cast their ballot during the seven days of advanced voting that ended Wednesday, compared to 614,389 in 2017.

Meanwhile, 478,900 returned vote-by-mail packages had been received by Elections BC by Oct. 22, representing 66 per cent of the packages requested.

It is expected that some ridings will see preliminary results as to which candidate will likely take a seat in the B.C. Legislature by the end of day Saturday. Meanwhile, close races will have to wait until mid-November for the winner to be declared, once mail-in ballots are counted by Elections BC officials after Nov. 6.

Haven’t voted? There’s still time. Here’s what you need to know:

Polling locations:

Maple Ridge-Mission

• Albion Elementary, 10031 240 St., Maple Ridge

• Alexander Robinson Elementary, 11849 238B St, Maple Ridge

• Cherry Hill Elementary, 32557 Best Ave., Mission

• Christine Morrison Elementary, 32611 McRae Ave, Mission

• Eric Langton Elementary, 12138 Edge St., Maple Ridge

• Garibaldi Secondary, 24789 Dewdney Trunk Rd., Maple Ridge

• Harry Hooge Elementary, 12280 230 St., Maple Ridge

• Kanaka Creek Elementary, 11120 234A St., Maple Ridge

• Samuel Robertson Technical School, 10445 245 St., Maple Ridge

• Thomas Haney Secondary, 23000 116 Ave., Maple Ridge

• West Heights Elementary, 32065 Van Velzen Ave., Mission

• Whonnock Elementary, 27471 112 Ave., Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

• Burnett Fellowship Baptist Church, 20639 123 Ave., Maple Ridge

• Davie Jones Elementary, 12030 Blakely Rd., Pitt Meadows

• Golden Ears United Church, 22165 Dewdney Trunk Rd., Maple Ridge

• Hammond Elementary, 11520 203 St., Maple Ridge

• Highland Park Elementary, 18961 Advent Rd., Pitt Meadows

• Maple Ridge Elementary, 20820 River Rd., Maple Ridge

• Pitt Meadows Family Rec Centre, 12027 Harris Rd., Pitt Meadows

• Pitt Meadows Heritage Hall, 12460 Harris Rd., Pitt Meadows

• St. Luke’s Parish Catholic Church, 20285 Dewdney Trunk Rd., Maple Ridge

• St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 12145 Laity St., Maple Ridge

• Yennadon Elementary, 23347 128 Ave., Maple Ridge

Candidates running in the riding:

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows riding

Liberal Candidate Cheryl Ashlie

NDP Candidate Lisa Beare

Maple Ridge-Mission riding

NDP Candidate Bob D’Eith

Liberal Candidate Chelsa Meadus

Green Candidate Matt Trenholm

Voter registration:

While eligible voters don’t have to register ahead of time to take part in the election, Elections BC recommends British Columbians sign up ahead of time in order to avoid lengthy lineups.

Voters can register or update their information online at elections.bc.ca/ovr or by calling 1-800-661-8683. Registration closed on Sept. 26.

To be eligible, British Columbians must be able to show one of the following pieces of identification:

A B.C. driver’s licence

A B.C. Identification Card

A B.C. Services Card, with photo

A Certificate of Indian Status

Another card issued by the B.C. government, or Canada, that shows your name, photo and address

Health rules for voting during COVID-19:

All voting places and district electoral offices will have protective measures in place, including:

Physical distancing

Capacity limits

Election officials wearing personal protective equipment (such as masks and face-visors)

Protective barriers

Hand sanitizing stations

Frequent cleaning of voting stations and frequently touched surfaces

Election workers trained on safe workplace guidelines and pandemic protocols

– with files from Ashley Wadhwani

