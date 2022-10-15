It’s election day in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge

Voters are encouraged to cast a ballot today for their next mayor, councillors, and school trustees

It’s election day in B.C.

Throughout the province, general local elections are held every four years, and today is the day.

That means residents Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge can go to the polls today (Saturday, Oct. 15) and cast their vote in the 2022 civic election – to select their next municipal council and school board.

WHO’S RUNNING:

IN PITT MEADOWS:

Residents in Pitt Meadows can vote for up to six councillors and up to two for school trustees, but are not required to select the maximum number for their ballots to be counted.

Within Pitt Meadows, there are 11 candidates vying for councillor seats, and three hopefuls competing for school board.

This time out, there was only one candidate who sought to be elected as mayor for the City, meaning Nicole MacDonald (a former councillor) was elected by acclamation as mayor and City voters will not be casting a ballot for mayor this time around.

In Pitt Meadows, there are three different polling locations that will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and eligible voters can vote at any one of the following locations:

• Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre (12027 Harris Rd.)

• Pitt Meadows Heritage Hall (12460 Harris Rd.)

• South Bonson Community Centre (10932 Barnston View Rd.)

The city’s chief election officer for Pitt Meadows is Kate Barchard, and the deputy chief election officer is Tanya Barr.

More information about the Pitt Meadows election available online at pittmeadows.ca.

Those elected to office in Pitt Meadows will be sworn in on Nov. 1.

IN MAPLE RIDGE:

Maple Ridge residents are going to the polls today to elect one mayor, six councillors, and five school trustees, but again voters are not required to select the maximum number for their ballots to be counted.

In the race this time out, Maple Ridge has five people vying for mayor, 21 in the race for councillor positions, and 10 seeking trustee seats.

On the public education front, local schools are administered by the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District, which is shared with Pitt Meadows. When it comes to the board configuration, Pitt Meadows holds two of seven elected seats, the other five elected trustees represent Maple Ridge.

General voting will take place Saturday, Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at eight locations around town.

• Whonnock Elementary (27471 112th Ave.)

• Albion Community Centre (24165 104th Ave.)

• Garibaldi Secondary (24789 Dewdney Trunk Rd.)

• Yennadon Elementary (23347 128th Ave.)

• Maple Ridge Seniors Activity Centre (12150 224th St.)

• Laity View Elementary (21023 123rd Ave.)

• Fraserview Village Community Hall (22610 116th Ave.)

• Maple Ridge Alliance Church (20399 Dewdney Trunk Rd.)

More details about the Maple Ridge civic election process are available on their website at mapleridge.ca.

Those elected to office in Maple Ridge will be sworn in on Nov. 1.

Who can vote

To vote in B.C., you must be a Canadian citizen who is 18 years or older on general election day, and a resident of B.C. for the past six months. You also have to be a resident or property owner in Pitt Meadows or Maple Ridge, where you are voting, for local elections.

Registered Voter Notification Cards have now been mailed to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows voters. People can bring the card with them when they vote, but the card is not required.

If you are not sure if you are registered to vote, visit the Elections BC website at elections.bc.ca/voting/register-to-vote/.

What ID to bring to the polls

If you are a new or unregistered voter, or are updating your personal information, you’re asked to bring two pieces of valid identification with you to vote, which include your address and signature.

The following are examples of acceptable identification documents (this is not an exhaustive list):

• Canadian passport

• B.C. driver’s licence (Note: the dual B.C. driver’s licence and Care Card are considered one (1) piece of ID)

• Certificate of vehicle insurance

• B.C. ID Card

• Credit card or debit card

• Birth certificate

• Canadian Citizenship Card

• Social Insurance Card

• B.C. Care Card or B.C. Gold Care Card

• Property tax notice

• Utility bill (BC Hydro, Fortis, Shaw, Telus, etc.)

