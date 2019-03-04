It’s expensive for outsiders to be dead in this B.C. town

Grave prices set to discourage bargain hunters

Dying in the Town of Princeton is a lot cheaper if you happen to live here.

Prices for grave lots in the municipally-owned cemetery are more than six times what they cost residents, and they have been for several years.

“That’s fairly common practice anywhere in the province,” said James Graham, director of finance.

Graham said the fee structure helps to ensure the availability of the cemetery for residents, and discourages out-of-town bargain hunters.

Presently it costs a resident $330 to purchase a grave lot, and non-residents pay $2,290.

A portion of those charges, $120 and $240 respectively, are earmarked for a perpetual care fund to provide cemetery maintenance.

“The Town of Princeton is still one of the cheapest places in B.C. to spend eternity,” said Graham.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shot fired as four men flee after Fraser Valley home invasion
Next story
Backcountry skier rescued after getting lost near Coquihalla Summit

Just Posted

New fire chief chosen for the City of Pitt Meadows

Recruitment for the position spanned several provinces

Minister frustrated by housing issue in Maple Ridge

Comments at opening of housing in Vancouver

Love of Landscapes and upcycled art at Pitt Meadows gallery

Love of Landscapes on display until Mar. 31

Maple Ridge Earth Day contests celebrate health

Deadline for the poetry and photo contests is Mar. 8.

Maple Ridge wins big at Small Business B.C. Awards

City staff received the Open for Business award at the Feb. 21 ceremony

Luke Perry, of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ fame, dies

Actor had had a stroke last week. He was 52.

Alert issued after 12 overdoses in Surrey in one day

Vancouver and Fraser Health authorities say spike in overdoses linked to cocaine

VIDEO: B.C. student invents better way to ship baby chicks

Langley teen applies to patent innovative design

Backcountry skier rescued after getting lost near Coquihalla Summit

The skier was reported missing Saturday afternoon and was located early Sunday morning

It’s expensive for outsiders to be dead in this B.C. town

Grave prices set to discourage bargain hunters

Shot fired as four men flee after Fraser Valley home invasion

Police seek witnesses and video footage after incident in Abbotsford

Metro Vancouver home sales sluggish in February as prices keep falling

Real estate board says benchmark price of a detached home fell nearly 10 per cent year over year

Students likely responsible for racist slogans at B.C. school, police say

Someone scrawled hateful message on the exterior of Topham Elementary on the weekend

5 to start your day

Racist graffiti at Langley school, home invasion in Abbotsford, and more

Most Read