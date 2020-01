It’s going to be a circus on Family Day in Pitt Meadows.

There won’t be elephants or tigers, but there will be lots of fun with games, entertainment, food and face-painting.

The event takes place Monday, Feb. 17, at the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre, from 10 a.m. to noon, and admission is absolutely free.

More details will be posted later at www.pmparksandrec.ca



