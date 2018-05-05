An animated Chef Dez gives tips for grilling. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

It’s Home Show weekend in Maple Ridge

Family event expected to draw 25,000

It’s Ridge Meadows Home Show is on, with beautiful weather and huge crowds at Planet Ice and the Maple Ridge Fairgrounds.

There will be family events on Saturday until 8 p.m., and the site will re-open again on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Some highlights include Bobby Bruce and his Nearly Neil Diamond tribute, the For the Love of Dogs show and Norden the Magician.

There is the home show, family fest, food truck festival, the Body Mind and Spirit Psychic Fair, and Shooting Star Amusements with its carnival rides.

Organizers expect 25,000 visitors over the weekend.

 

There are more than 400 exhibitors with a huge variety of products at one of the province’s largest home show events. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Tatiana Popeniuk and Nanoka Miura volunteer at the Nylon Zoo at the Family Fest. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Emily Wamboldt gets behind the wheel at the carnival rides by Shooting Star Amusements. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

