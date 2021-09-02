FILE – The packaging and a container of veterinary Ivermectin is seen in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Friday Jan. 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Denis Farrell

FILE – The packaging and a container of veterinary Ivermectin is seen in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Friday Jan. 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Denis Farrell

Ivermectin has sparked 9 COVID-related calls to B.C. poison control centre since March

PHSA says best way to prevent COVID-19 is with two doses of an approved vaccine

BC.’s Drug and Poison Information Centre received nine ivermectin-related calls between March and the end of August, the Provincial Health Services Authority said Thursday (Sept. 2). There have been no reports in the two years prior, the PHSA added.

The cases related to individuals who had “taken veterinary-grade ivermectin in an attempt to prevent or treat COVID-19,” likely spurred on by rumours and misinformation that the drug can treat the virus. The rush to buy the drug has been so great that many stores have taken the livestock dewormer off the shelves in fears that people are buying it as a COVID-19 treatment..

Veterinary-grade ivermectin is used to treat parasites in large livestock animals such as cows and horses. Although a human-grade version exists, it is only authorized in Canada for the treatment of parasitic worm infections in people and requires a prescription.

“The veterinary version of ivermectin, especially at high doses, can be dangerous for humans and may cause serious health problems such as vomiting, diarrhea, low blood pressure, allergic reactions, dizziness, seizures, coma and even death. Ivermectin products for animals have a higher concentrated dose than ivermectin products for people,” Health Canada said in a recent statement.

“People should never use the veterinary version of this product.”

The PHSA said that no serious adverse effects have been reported in B.C., but the PHSA said that the best way for people to protect themselves from COVID-19 is to get immunized with two doses of an approved vaccine.

While there have been some studies about ivermectin and COVID-19, the U.S. Center for Disease Control says that they have “yielded insufficient evidence” about its use in people, even for the human-grade version. Health Canada said has “not received any drug submission or clinical trial application for ivermectin” in connection to COVID-19 treatment.

READ MORE: Health law professor says ‘ideological lens’ behind unproven COVID-19 treatment

READ MORE: Some B.C. residents are seeking out horse dewormer to treat COVID-19

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Gathering restrictions coming for Northern Health amid rising COVID cases
Next story
Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue has a busy evening with two rescues in Golden Ears Park

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue got assistance from Coquitlam Search and Rescue and Talon Helicopters on one of the two rescues Wednesday. (Ridge Meadows SAR/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue has a busy evening with two rescues in Golden Ears Park

Maple Ridge’s Scott White has often visited Hale’s End Farm in Pitt Meadows for blueberries. But now that the agritourism enterprise has a corn maze and sunflowers, it’s become a favourite destination for White. (Shinobi Creative Productions/Special to The News)
SHARE: Play time among the sunflowers and corn

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan announced health care workers in privatized jobs will be brought back in-house. (B.C. government photo)
Privatized Ridge Meadows Hospital workers coming back in-house

Danika and Wesley with their younger sister (centre). (Katie Clunn/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge mother wants schools to continue online offerings for French immersion program