Jamie Bacon is shown during his April 2009 arrest in Abbotsford in relation to the Surrey Six murders. (File)

UPDATED: Mother of Surrey Six victim buoyed by decision to deny Jamie Bacon bail

Former Red Scorpion leader charged with counselling to commit murder

A B.C. Supreme Court judge denied bail Tuesday morning to gangster Jamie Bacon as he awaits trial on a charge of counselling to commit murder.

Bacon is alleged to have been involved in a plot to kill Person X – whose name is protected by a publication ban in the Surrey Six trial – sometime between Nov. 30, 2008 and Jan. 2, 2009.

The contents of the hearing and the judge’s reasons for her decision are covered by a publication ban.

Separate charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the Surrey Six massacre itself were stayed against Bacon in December after several court delays, though the reasons for that ruling are sealed. Crown is appealing.

The mother of Surrey Six victim Christopher Mohan was in court to hear Tuesday’s decision.

“This will stop further innocent people from being killed,” Eileen Mohan said. “We’ve had enough bloodshed.”

“The day I buried my son, I made a promise to Christopher that I would touch everybody’s life legally that has touched his life illegally,” she said.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Flu cases spike across Canada, signaling peak of epidemic: experts
Next story
Missing Vernon woman found

Just Posted

Community rallies with Maple Ridge restaurateur

Downtown eaterie target of online campaign

Actor Donnelly Rhodes has died at hospice in Maple Ridge

The famous B.C. actor passed away after a battle with cancer

UPDATED: Mother of Surrey Six victim buoyed by decision to deny Jamie Bacon bail

Former Red Scorpion leader charged with counselling to commit murder

Letter: Mr. Fletcher, is the best we can do?

Editor, The News: Re: B.C. VIEWS: In 2018, ideology meets reality. Whether… Continue reading

News Views: Loss leader

Tossing the medal away doesn’t make losing suck any less.

I, Daniel Blake to be screened in Maple Ridge

Award winning movie tells the story about one man’s fight to get social assistance in England

Oprah in 2020? Friends send mixed messages on her future

Gayle King: ‘She loves this country … but I don’t think she’s actively considering it at this time’

Flu cases spike across Canada, signaling peak of epidemic: experts

The dominant influenza A strain is H3N2, which tends to infect seniors in greater numbers

5 to start your day

A man arrested for alleged drug smuggling in Tsawwassen, shots fired in Surrey and more

Ethics watchdog clears finance minister on timing of 2015 stock sale

The federal ethics commissioner has cleared Finance Minister Bill Morneau of insinuations that he benefited from insider information

Gays marry in midnight wedding ceremonies across Australia

Same-sex couples married in midnight ceremonies across Australia on Tuesday after the last legal impediment to gay marriage expired.

China: Body found, tanker still on fire after sea collision

The U.S. Navy has joined the search for 32 crew members missing from the oil tanker that caught fire after colliding with a bulk freighter off China’s east coast

Trump gets a national anthem moment at football game

Most of the college football players remained in their locker rooms during the anthem

North Korea to join Olympics in South Korea as tensions ease

The rival Koreas took steps toward reducing their bitter animosity during rare talks Tuesday.

Most Read