Maizuru Mayor Ryozo Tatami speaks at a press conference in Maizuru, western Japan Thursday, June 28, 2018. (Kyodo News via AP)

Japan mayor saved by nurse says female sumo ban irrelevant

Maizuru Mayor Ryozo Tatami suffered a stroke at a sumo wrestling event and was given first aid by a female nurse who entered the male-only ring.

A Japanese mayor who suffered a stroke at a sumo event and was given first aid by a female nurse who entered the male-only ring has said the sport’s ancient ban on women is outdated.

Ryozo Tatami, the mayor of Maizuru city in northern Kyoto, resumed work Thursday after recovering from the stroke he suffered in April while making a speech in the ring, or “dohyo.” Sumo officials repeatedly demanded that the nurse leave the ring, triggering public criticism of the female ban.

Tatami said the ban is outdated, especially in life-threatening situations.

“Even though sumo has a long history and traditions, its female ban policy is irrelevant today,” Tatami told a news conference on his first day back at work. He was earlier presented with a bouquet as city employees welcomed his return.

“At least in situations requiring first aid, male or female should not matter. Anyone should be allowed to help out,” he said.

When Tatami, 67, collapsed on the dohyo, two women in the audience, including one later identified as nurse, rushed in and started performing first aid as sumo officials looked on helplessly. When two more women entered the dohyo trying to join the effort, a sumo official repeatedly made an announcement demanding that the women get out of the ring.

In male-only sumo, women are considered ritually unclean and are banned from the dohyo, which is considered sacred. Tatami’s case has prompted sumo officials review the policy. Some female mayors also demanded that the sumo association treat them the same as their male counterparts at sumo events.

The head of the sumo association has acknowledged that the announcement at the Kyoto event was inappropriate, but said women can only enter the dohyo in an “emergency.”

Related: Canada asks Japan to clarify adoption stand

Related: Strong earthquake in Japan kills 3

___

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Search teams locate body of B.C.-born soldier
Next story
Putin, Trump to have summit in Helsinki on July 16

Just Posted

Halt on demolition of historical Menzies house in Pitt Meadows

City trying to save heritage house, what there is left of it

Letter: ‘So ready for municipally managed garbage pick-up’

‘It’s long overdue’

Maple Ridge mayor wants a new way to help homeless

The province needs to show up with courage: Mayor Read

Pitt Meadows getting public feedback about transportation issues

Public can still have say through online survey

Maple Ridge OKs sending Golden Eagle proposal to land commission

Would entail removing 56 acres from the agricultural reserve

Garibaldi music student accepted to Berklee College of Music

Timothy Ro wants to be a composer, songwriter.

5 to start your day

B.C. investigates money laundering at casinos, a teen dies hiking near Coquitlam and more

Teen hiker dies near Bunzten Lake in Coquitlam

Rescuers say the hiker fell while climbing in Eagle Ridge

Immigrant mom heads to court to get her son back

Thirty-two parents separated from their children are staying at the Annunciation House as they wait to be reunited with their children.

Queen Elizabeth II ‘under the weather’

Queen Elizabeth II is feeling ‘under the weather,’ cancels appearance

Hate crime charges levelled after Charlottesville attack

James Alex Fields was charged with 30 counts, including the hate crime resulting in the death of Heather Heyer, during the Aug. 12, 2017 Unite the Right rally

Putin, Trump to have summit in Helsinki on July 16

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a summit in Helsinki

Japan mayor saved by nurse says female sumo ban irrelevant

Maizuru Mayor Ryozo Tatami suffered a stroke at a sumo wrestling event and was given first aid by a female nurse who entered the male-only ring.

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard qualifies for main draw at Wimbledon

The Canadian upset No. 2 qualifying seed Mariana Duque-Marino of Colombia 6-3.

Most Read