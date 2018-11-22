Jarrod Bacon has ‘ongoing influence in the gang environment,’ says parole board

The national parole board has expressed concerns about Jarrod Bacon’s mandatory release from prison this summer, saying he has had an “ongoing influence in the gang environment,” including maintaining ties with inmates known to be linked to the Hells Angels.

Bacon’s statutory release – meaning by law he must be released after serving two-thirds of his sentence – came up on June 14, but parole documents about the conditions he must follow were not released until today (Thursday).

Bacon, 35, was sentenced in 2012 for conspiracy to traffic cocaine in Abbotsford. He received a 12-year jail term, but that was increased to 14 years on appeal by the Crown.

He was mistakenly released from prison in February 2017, due to an error in his files that did not account for the two-year increase in his sentence, and was sent back.

The most recent parole board documents detail scathing criticism of Bacon’s conduct before and during his jail term. (The papers do not indicate at which prison Bacon was most recently serving, but he was previously in a Quebec jail.)

This includes his alleged involvement in a tobacco-trafficking ring while in jail and a series of violent assaults in early 2018 that, with the help of an accomplice, were aimed at three different inmates, the documents state.

Bacon was placed in segregation following those assaults and was transferred to a maximum-security prison in March. He refused to explain his behaviour to his case management team (CMT), the documents say.

“Due to a lack of information, your CMT cannot preclude the possibility that you might commit new violent repeat offences since you have openly displayed your intention to settle the score,” the parole board told Bacon.

The board stated that information about Bacon’s associates indicates he kept himself in a “position of influence” and was considered to be a “potentially important ally for various criminal groups in the community.”

The board also said that information in his “preventive security” file suggested that Bacon had ties to inmates affiliated with the Hells Angels.

The board also detailed Bacon’s behaviour during the period when he was mistakenly let out of prison on statutory release and breached conditions of his release.

At that time, police officers found him in a strip club know to be frequented by gangsters and he was accompanied by a person with criminal ties. Bacon was heavily intoxicated at the time.

The documents state that Bacon’s CMT said he was still displaying the same behaviours at the end of his sentence as he was at the start, and he co-operated little with his team.

“You remain a person of interest to security intelligence officers and are considered a high public safety risk,” the documents state.

“The board can only conclude that you have ingrained criminal values which are persistent and aggravating. You are described by your caseworkers as an individual dedicated to a lifestyle focused on crime.”

The board determined that Bacon must reside in a halfway house for six months after his release, and they imposed conditions that include he: not consume alcohol or go to a drinking establishment, provide regular documented financial information to his parole supervisor, and not associate with anyone believed to be involved in criminal activity or the “drug subculture.”

Bacon’s statutory release date came up so soon due to his receiving double credit for time already served prior to his 2012 sentencing.

At the time of his 2009 arrest, Bacon was living in Abbotsford and was part of the notorious Bacon brothers, who were running the Red Scorpions gang.

Jonathan Bacon was killed in a targeted shooting in Kelowna in August 2011, and brother Jamie is currently in prison awaiting trial on counselling to commit murder.

