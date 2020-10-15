Jaws of life used in crash

A woman was cut free from a Lexus after a crash on Dewdney Trunk Road

It took emergency crews several minutes to free a person trapped after a car accident late Sunday night. Maple Ridge firefighters had to cut off the roof of the sedan. (Barry Brinkman/Special to The News)

A 20-year-old Maple Ridge woman has a long road to recovery after being cut free with the jaws of life from a crushed car on Sunday.

“It’s a page long what’s wrong with my daughter,” said Michelle Maclellan from her truck outside Royal Columbian Hospital on Tuesday where she was waiting for her daughter to come out of surgery.

Maclellan will be by her daughter’s bedside as she recovers from a pelvis that was broken in three places, a broken ankle, a broken wrist, internal bleeding in her liver and from her spleen, a broken sternum, broken ribs and small fractures to her back.

“She has significant injuries,” said Maclellan who still cannot bring herself to look at photos of the wreckage.

Her daughter was the passenger in a green Lexus that was believed to be travelling westbound on Dewdney Trunk Road by 229th Street at about 11:40 p.m. when the driver lost control, jumped the curb and hit a pole before clipping another vehicle, said Ridge Meadows RCMP Sgt. Daniel Rettenbacher.

He described weather conditions as a possible factor, noting it was dark and the roads were slippery. But he noted speed may have also played a part in the crash.

According to police reports, both people in the Lexus were from Maple Ridge, including the woman’s boyfriend who was the driver, Maclellan said. Both were taken to hospital, said Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Julie Klaussner.

The person in the clipped car was also from Maple Ridge.

“Charges have not been forwarded [to Crown counsel for consideration] at this time,” Klaussner said in an update on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

“However, one man was arrested on scene” she added, noting that the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

Police hope to speak with witnesses, or access dashcam or surveillance video from the area. Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 604-463-6251. Or, to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

