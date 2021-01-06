Deputy Chief Constable Jennifer Hyland will begin her new job with the Surrey Police Service on Jan. 25. (Submitted photo)

Jennifer Hyland Surrey Police Service’s first deputy chief constable

Two more are expected to be hired. Hyland, the officer in charge of Ridge Meadows RCMP, begins her Surrey job on Jan. 25

Superintendent Jennifer Hyland, officer in charge of Ridge Meadows RCMP, is the first of three deputy chief constables to be hired to the Surrey Police Service. Her first day on the job will be Jan. 25.

Chief Constable Norm Lipinski, said Surrey will be “well served” by Hyland, who got her start in policing in Surrey more than 20 years ago.

“To say she is highly regarded is an understatement and I am looking forward to working together to build an exemplary police organization,” Lipinski said.

More to come…


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
