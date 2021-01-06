Jennifer Hyland Surrey Police Service’s first deputy chief constable

Superintendent Jennifer Hyland, officer in charge of Ridge Meadows RCMP, is the first of three deputy chief constables to be hired to the Surrey Police Service. Her first day on the job will be Jan. 25.
Chief Constable Norm Lipinski, said Surrey will be “well served” by Hyland, who got her start in policing in Surrey more than 20 years ago.
“To say she is highly regarded is an understatement and I am looking forward to working together to build an exemplary police organization,” Lipinski said.
