John Horgan won’t retaliate in pipeline feud with Alberta

B.C. premier calls his counterpart’s wine ban a ‘distraction’ and hopes conflict will cool

Premier John Horgan says he will not retaliate against Alberta’s ban on B.C. wine as a result of his government’s actions to halt progress on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

But he added the NDP government will not back down from its fight to nix the $7.4-billion project that would triple the pipeline’s capacity to transport crude from Alberta to the B.C. coast, nor will it end its support for the B.C. wine industry in what has become a trade war between the two provinces.

“I certainly hope we’ve seen the end of the back and forth,” Horgan told a news conference in Victoria on Wednesday. “I don’t believe it’s in anyone’s interest to have duelling premiers.”

The comments come a day after Alberta Premier Rachel Notley announced her province would stop importing B.C. wines, adding that such a ban could cost that sector up to $17 million.

Horgan said Notley’s tactics won’t get in the way of his government’s Throne Speech next week.

“I want to resolve this, but I’m not going to be distracted.”

Horgan said Ian Anderson, the president of Kinder Morgan Canada, has met with government officials since the NDP announced its proposal to limit bitumen transports off the B.C. coast until it can determine that shippers are prepared and able to properly clean up a spill.

In a statement to Black Press Media, Kinder Morgan called the recent political duel “unfortunate.”

“It is Trans Mountain’s intention to put people to work and to create jobs and opportunities through our expansion project, so it is unfortunate that any of this has happened, even tangentially,” the statement said. “We have operations, employees and community relationships spanning both provinces.”

Is a boycott effective?

From oil to electricity to wine – and speculation that beer and beef could be next – consumers and retailers are keeping a close eye on whether another province bans a product.

But are Alberta’s protectionist methods useful?

“What we’re doing is reducing the ability for consumers to enjoy a product that they were previously enjoying,” said economist Ross Hickey, a professor at UBC Okanagan.

“As far as I know, there isn’t an Alberta wine industry that can benefit from higher prices – this is purely political.”

READ MORE: Alberta’s B.C. wine ban condemned by Kelowna West byelection candidates

Hickey said the “tit-for-tat” strategy playing out is taking away from what was originally a progressive trade agreement between provinces.

Canada doesn’t have a free provincial trade agreement, he said, so it’s rare for trade wars to happen between them. In 2009, Alberta and B.C. agreed to an inter-provincial agreement allowing the trade of wine.

Historically, Hickey said trade wars typically end when one side begins to lose too much.

“When marijuana is legalized in Canada, and it’s possible for people of Alberta to by British Columbia-produced marijuana, I’m pretty sure the calls for boycotts of each others’ goods and services from the other provinces are going to be gone.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Saanich Police video pokes fun at #TidePodChallenge
Next story
‘Love you to life’: B.C. family shares desperate fight to save teen with eating disorder

Just Posted

Two women arrested in Maple Ridge after 911 call

Reported to be entering private residential driveways and checking door handles of parked vehicles.

Cinema Politica to screen Banking on Bitcoin

The free screening will be held at Maple Ridge City Hall

Pitt Meadows city hall pulls the plug on pool proposal

Site too small and costs too high for councillors

Maple Ridge player wins scholarship at Pacific Coast scholarship tournament

Three Rustler players on winning team.

Police warn of door-to-door con man in Abbotsford

Man entering homes on pretense of furnace inspections

UPDATE: Man charged in Maple Ridge fatal hit-and-run

Laura Jeglum-Woycheshen, 48, died after she was hit by a vehicle in Maple Ridge on Sept. 14, 2017.

Wife dies 4 days after husband killed in same car crash on Highway 3

Joan McKinnon was taken to hospital following the collision on Saturday, east of Yahk

John Horgan won’t retaliate in pipeline feud with Alberta

B.C. premier calls his counterpart’s wine ban a ‘distraction’ and hopes conflict will cool

Titans grab second straight junior girls league title

SRT senior boys defeated second-ranked Rick Hansen.

Optimistic tone in B.C. business community

Concerns registered on housing affordability and tax increases

B.C. school district considers hiring non-teachers to teach

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District ponders way to counter provincial teacher shortage

Public input from across B.C. now being sought on revitalizing the ALR

Stakeholder meetings are slated to be held in various communities over the next six weeks

Trudeau talks to premiers about pipeline battle

PM Justin Trudeau discusses the Trans Mountain pipeline dispute with premiers

Lululemon exercises rights and sues counterfeiters

Vancouver based Lululemon sues for copyright infringement by group of counterfeiters

Most Read