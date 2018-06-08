The Abbotsford Police Department seized a large quantity of drugs and cash during a bust on Nov. 23. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)

Judge rules against throwing out charges in case where cop stuffed cash in sock

Abbotsford man charged with drug offences loses bid for stay of proceedings

A man who is set to go on trial for drug charges will not have his charges thrown out, despite an Abbotsford Police officer being caught on surveillance video possibly stealing money from the man’s residence.

Judge Edna Ritchie ruled today in Abbotsford provincial court that a stay of proceedings was not warranted for Brian Vincent MacDonald, 53.

MacDonald was charged last December with eight counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking in substances that include fentanyl, carfentanil, heroin, cocaine and meth.

It was revealed during previous court proceedings that there were hidden cameras in MacDonald’s bedroom that captured police activity during a search on Nov. 23, 2017.

The footage later showed what appeared to be an officer stuffing cash found in the bedroom into his sock.

Court documents indicate that the officer testified in court that he had put the money in his sock as part of a practical joke.

The officer said he had intended to pull out the money and present it to another officer as “the real jackpot,” the documents state.

He said he changed his mind about the joke and that he left the money in the home, but he couldn’t remember where or when.

READ MORE: Abbotsford cop investigated for stuffing cash in sock

MacDonald applied to have his charges stayed on the basis that the officer had stolen the money and that it was an “abuse of process” and an “egregious breach of trust.”

But the judge said even if she were to believe that the money had been stolen, she does not feel it would affect the case against MacDonald, as evidence from that search is not being used in court, and the officer acted alone.

“I am not satisfied that a stay of proceedings is warranted as a stay would be a disproportionate response given the seriousness of the charges against Mr. MacDonald and the societal interest in having the charges dealt with,” Ritchie said.

The hearing into the matter took place over five days in April and May. MacDonald is next due to appear in court on June 19.

The officer caught on video is still under investigation, and no charges have been laid. He remains suspended from duty.

MacDonald and another man were charged after police executed search warrants on a home, storage locker and three vehicles.

READ MORE: Large drug bust yields fentanyl and carfentanil

Previous story
City and partners will pressure Hydro for fishway
Next story
Trudeau denies ‘negative interaction’ after old B.C. editorial alleging misbehaviour goes viral

Just Posted

City and partners will pressure Hydro for fishway

Maple Ridge joined by Katzie, Kwantlen and Arms

Wider bike lanes for South Alouette bridge in Pitt Meadows

An extra $95,000 to be put towards bridge project to widen the lanes

In Education: I didn’t get through high school alone

Connecting with your community is important.

Homeless camp will persist, despite modular housing

Alliance says 55 units will not end homelessness in Maple Ridge

Hundreds compete in district track and field meet

Students in Grades 4 and 5 from across SD42 converges on MRSS for meet

Torch Run for Special Olympics

RCMP and Special Olympic athletes took part in two kilimetre run

Injured deer killing leads to roadside confrontation on Vancouver Island highway

Graphic warning: Story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers.

Judge rules against throwing out charges in case where cop stuffed cash in sock

Abbotsford man charged with drug offences loses bid for stay of proceedings

B.C. man who died in work accident had gotten engaged two days earlier

Family identifies Nanaimo’s Joe Hermann, 40, as the person killed at Parksville job site Monday

Trudeau denies ‘negative interaction’ after old B.C. editorial alleging misbehaviour goes viral

Prime minister reponds to allegations from a Creston Valley Advance editorial printed 18 years ago

Chefs showcase Indigenous cuisine in B.C.

On top of leading a kitchen in the province, owner travels around Canada to introduce his cuisine

No charges in police shooting deaths of north BC mother and son

RCMP officer’s actions justified in report including Molotov cocktails and guns in 2016 incident.

Boat of missing B.C. chief found in river, 17 years after presumed death

Sam Douglas drowned nearly two decades ago on the river he loved

B.C. man recalls terrifying experience at edge of Fuego volcano in Guatemala

‘I had never been on a volcano when it started grumbling. That was scary.’

Most Read