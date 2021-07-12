FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, the logo of Google is displayed on a carpet at the entrance hall of Google France in Paris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Michel Euler

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, the logo of Google is displayed on a carpet at the entrance hall of Google France in Paris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Michel Euler

Judge sides with privacy watchdog on Google searches in ‘right to be forgotten’ case

Federal Court Associate Chief Justice Jocelyne Gagne says privacy law applies when Google indexes web pages

A federal judge says the results of Google searches are covered by the law governing how companies handle personal information, a victory for people seeking a digital “right to be forgotten.”

Privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien referred the matter to the Federal Court after a man alleged Google was breaching Canada’s privacy law by prominently displaying links about him when his name is searched.

He said the articles were inaccurate and disclosed sensitive information about his sexual orientation and a serious medical condition, causing him direct harm.

The man asked Google to remove the articles in question from the results for searches of his name, but Google declined, suggesting instead that he contact the publishers of the news items.

In her newly issued ruling, Federal Court Associate Chief Justice Jocelyne Gagne says federal privacy law applies when Google indexes web pages and presents search results in response to searches of a person’s name.

The commissioner’s investigations into complaints related to search results were put on hold pending the outcome of the court reference.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Googleprivacy

Previous story
UPDATE: At least 1 dead after ‘catastrophic’ crane collapse in Kelowna

Just Posted

ARMS is asking for volunteers to help protect storm drains from toxic material.
ARMS looking for volunteers to help protect storm drains

The Pitt Meadows Summer Serenade concert series will be held Wednesday evenings. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows hosts summer concert series

Mechanic and B&F Automotive owner Sherwin Belgrave is spearheading another virtual music bingo fundraiser to help large farm animals impacted by the recent wildfire in Lytton. The online event runs this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (Special to The News)
Mechanic hosts different style of fundraiser for Lytton fire victims

Hannah Everett and Tyler Boe (of Pitt Meadows) star in Theatre in the Country’s upcoming production of Salt-Water Moon. (Reg Parks/Special to The News)
After months away, Pitt Meadows actor back on stage before live audience