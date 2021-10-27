Judge’s decision reserved in Abbotsford motorcycle crash that killed Maple Ridge woman

Megan Kinnee, 19, was the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in Abbotsford on July 13, 2018. (Facebook photo)

Lawyers have presented their closing submissions in a trial for a man charged in relation to a 2019 motorcycle crash in Abbotsford that killed a 19-year-old Maple Ridge woman.

Harrison Heth-Klems is due back to B.C. Supreme Court in Abbotsford on Nov. 16 to set a date for the judge’s decision in the case.

Heth-Klems, 26, was charged with dangerous driving causing death in the crash that killed his girlfriend Megan Kinnee on July 13, 2018.

The pair were heading east on South Parallel Road near Cole Road when they crashed into the rear of a 2008 Lincoln Navigator occupied by six people.

At the time, traffic had slowed due to an eastbound collision involving another motorcycle on Highway 1, which runs beside South Parallel Road. Kinnee was pronounced dead on the scene, and Heth-Klems was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

The trial began Oct. 12, at which time Crown lawyer Rob Macgowan said in his opening statement that Heth-Klems was under a 20-month driving prohibition at the time of the collision.

Among those who Macgowan called to the stand were witnesses to the crash and police officers who had been on the scene. Defence lawyer Matthew Smith did not call any witnesses.

Closing submissions were made in court on Monday (Oct. 25).

At the time of the crash, Kinnee had just graduated from the John Casablancas Institute – a fashion, makeup, hair and beauty school – in Vancouver.

She had been living at home with her family in Maple Ridge, but had been staying with Heth-Klems in Abbotsford just prior to the crash.

