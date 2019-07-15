(Black Press Media files)

June sees drop in home sales, prices for real estate across B.C.: report

Sales dropped by 11.8%, while prices fell by 4%

Homes sales dropped by 11.8 per cent this June, compared to the same month the year prior, a B.C. Real Estate Association report said.

In a report released Monday, the association found that 6,960 home sales were recorded in June, down from 7,889 last year.

Some of the biggest drops were in the South Okanagan, which saw a year decline of 23.5 per cent in sales, Kamloops with a decline of 20.1 per cent and Vancouver Island with a decline of 17.1 per cent. Greater Vancouver saw a drop of 15 per cent, while the Fraser Valley saw a drop of 9.9 per cent.

Association deputy chief economist Brendon Ogmundson attributed the dip in home sales to a static qualifying rate for mortgages, which offset the drop in mortgage rates to just under three per cent.

Home prices also dropped by four per cent across B.C., with the average price of a home in the province declining from $716,045 in June 2018 to $687,584 this June.

The biggest drop was seen in Greater Vancouver, where the average home price dipped below a million dollars to $980,635, and the South Okanagan, which saw a decline of 4.6 per cent to $422,824.

The Fraser Valley saw a moderate dip of 1.6 per cent, down to $741,786.

READ MORE: Greater Vancouver condo prices drop for the first time since 2014

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Hiker airlifted from Bridal Veil Falls Provincial Park Sunday
Next story
UPDATE: Hate trial for Toronto editor could be re-opened as judge delays sentencing

Just Posted

Two-vehicle collision on Maple Ridge road

Pickup narrowly misses bus stop

Man stuck on trail in Golden Ears park

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue reach him at 1:30 a.m.

Maple Ridge dancer lands role in Bard on the Beach

William Shakespeare’s All’s Well That Ends Well runs until August 11

PHOTOS: Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors goes to the circus

Bard on the Bandstand 2019 kicks off July 18

Family practice opens doors for youth wellness services during Foundry renovations

Youth Wellness Centre services being offered at Golden Ears Family Practice

‘Bad choices make good stories’: Margaret Trudeau brings her show to Just for Laughs

Trudeau says over the decades she has been suicidal, manic, depressed

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

Anglican Church rejects same-sex marriage amendment; will not add policy to national laws

The Church doesn’t prohibit same-sex marriage outright

Search continues for missing elderly woman in Chilliwack

RCMP, Chilliwack Search and Rescue and community members combing area for Grace Baranyk

Health Canada revokes licences of B.C.-based pot producer Agrima Botanicals

The agency said it notified the company of a suspension in November due to non-compliance with regulations

Deals, protests during Amazon Prime Day

The Seattle-based e-commerce behemoth says it is offering more than a million deals

VIDEO: Hiker airlifted from Bridal Veil Falls Provincial Park Sunday

Park east of Chilliwack popular with tourist and B.C. residents who walk up to the falls

Canadian national softball team wins second straight Canada Cup

Team Canada defeats Texas-based Scrapyard International in gold-medal game Sunday in Surrey

June sees drop in home sales, prices for real estate across B.C.: report

Sales dropped by 11.8%, while prices fell by 4%

Most Read