The trial will take place at the Nelson Courthouse.Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Jury selection begins in Castlegar RCMP shooting death

Jason Tait is charged with manslaughter in relation to the shooting of Waylon Jesse Edey

Jury selection began this week at the Nelson Courthouse in the case of an RCMP officer charged with manslaughter.

Jason Tait, a West Kootenay Traffic Unit constable, is charged with manslaughter using a firearm in relation to the shooting of Waylon Jesse Edey, 39, during an attempted traffic stop near Castlegar on Jan. 29, 2015.

The charges against Tait came more than three years after the incident and after a lengthy investigation by the Independent Investigation Office, B.C.’s police watchdog.

Now more than five and a half years after the incident, the case is finally coming before a judge and jury with an estimated six-week trial set to begin Sept. 28.

READ MORE: West Kootenay air pollution 12 times safe level


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarPolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. First Nations call on privacy commissioner to release community COVID-19 data
Next story
COVID-19 controls tightened as cases rise and possible second wave looms

Just Posted

Maple Ridge councillor to run for BC Liberal nomination

Chelsa Meadus wants to jump to provincial politics

Plenty of ways to participate in this year’s Terry Fox run

Participants can run, walk, or climb up the side of the mountain to honour the famous B.C. runner

Ridge Meadows RCMP investigating threats, racist incident

Mother says her adult son was threatened with lynching

On Cooking: Chef Dez adds zest to dishes with citrus peel

Sweet and savoury dishes can benefit from the addition of zest

Thanksgiving food drive the first this year for Maple Ridge food bank

The Friends In Need Food Bank is concerned about donations after summer food drives cancelled

COVID-19 controls tightened as cases rise and possible second wave looms

Epidemiologists warn Canadians should brace for more restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Threat of fall federal election eases as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Congeniality emerged as fears of second wave of COVID-19 were heightened after another case increase

NDP-Green agreement provides stability during pandemic: Furstenau

She replaces Andrew Weaver, who stepped aside in January to sit as an Independent in the legislature

Staycations: Survey finds parks provide local getaways despite pandemic

BC Parks visitation increasing while operating budget to be reduced

Dogs allowed on White Rock Promenade starting Oct. 1

Council votes to keep status quo, allow dogs during off season

B.C. First Nations call on privacy commissioner to release community COVID-19 data

An application has been made to the office of the information and privacy commissioner

Surrey Police Service a ‘done deal,’ mayor insists

Opponents say process is flawed, on eve of Tuesday’s police board meeting

‘It is a pandemic’: B.C. health minister defends school plan, but says cases are inevitable

Multiple cases have popped up in schools since classes started on Sept. 10

Jury selection begins in Castlegar RCMP shooting death

Jason Tait is charged with manslaughter in relation to the shooting of Waylon Jesse Edey

Most Read