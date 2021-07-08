Kamloops, B.C., man splits $70M jackpot with Ontario winner

A semi-retired trucker is British Columbia’s newest millionaire, after he claimed a $35-million winning ticket.

Gary Hill, who’s 61 and lives in Kamloops, chose all seven numbers correctly in the June 22 Lotto Max draw.

He will split the jackpot with a Toronto-area winner.

Hill says he collapsed on his bed and cried for 15 minutes when he found out, then promptly called his mom to share the news.

He says he wants to use his winnings to travel to Denmark and give some money to family.

The jackpot kept building for weeks until the June 22 draw.

—The Canadian Press