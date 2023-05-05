Police in New Westminster, B.C., say two suspects have been charged in the armed kidnapping of a person in the city last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

Police in New Westminster, B.C., say two suspects have been charged in the armed kidnapping of a person in the city last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

Kamloops, Vernon men charged in New Westminster kidnapping

Hostage rescued in April 25 incident involving armed suspects

Police in New Westminster, B.C., say two suspects have been charged in the armed kidnapping of a person in the city last month.

Police say they learned a local resident had been kidnapped on April 25, and with the help of five other Metro Vancouver police units, including the gang squad and emergency response team, they were quickly able to arrest two armed suspects and safely rescue the hostage.

Police say the two suspects face charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement and use of intimidation with a firearm.

One suspect, a 40-year-old man from Kamloops, also faces an additional charge of assault with a weapon.

The other suspect is a 42-year-old man from Vernon.

Police say both of the accused remain in custody as investigators continue gathering evidence.

READ MORE: ‘Highly suspicious’ kidnapping case could have been extortion plot B.C. court rules

B.C. gang problemPolice

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Speeder caught doing 244 km/h in Langley loses bike to cops
Next story
4 homemade weapons found in Abbotsford prison after 4 inmates stabbed

Just Posted

Alexya Williams, 5, enjoys the foam pit at the Family Fest at the Ridge Meadows Home Show Friday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Ridge Meadows Home Show kicks off in Maple Ridge

Game operator Will Stangeland with Shooting Star Amusements, hangs prizes for the water race game as preparations get underway at the Albion Fairgrounds for the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Volunteers the glue that hold the Maple Ridge home show together

Brennan Sonne, head coach of the Saskatoon Blades, was declared the WHL Coach of the Year for the 2022-23 season. (Steve Hiscock - Saskatoon Blades/Special to The News)
WHL Coach of the Year award goes to former Maple Ridge player

Ben Klein is an award-winning Elvis tribute artist. (Ben Klein/Special to The News)
Elvis tribute on stage at Ridge Meadows Home Show

Pop-up banner image