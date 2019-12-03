Kater hopes to return to Vancouver as a fully-fledged ride-hailing service. (ridekater/Instagram)

Kater suspends operations in Vancouver, hopes to launch as ‘best version’ of ride-hailing

There is no date set for when the first-ride hailing service will be able to start in B.C.

The closest thing Vancouver had to ride-hailing has pulled out of the city, in hopes of returning as a fully-fledged service later on.

Kater, whose drivers were licenced taxi drivers, had said its service was all but indistinguishable from service like Lyft or Uber.

In a statement Monday, the company said it was “pressing the pause button” to train new drivers and get ready to launch as a ride-hailing service. It has applied to operate in the Lower Mainland, Victoria and the Okanagan, but is hoping to begin in Vancouver.

The company said it will launch its service within seven to 10 days of being approved by the Passenger Transportion Board.

There is no date set for when the first-ride hailing service will be able to start in B.C., with Premier John Horgan telling Black Press Media that the NDP’s election promise of a 2019 launch is not a sure thing.

– with files from Tom Fletcher

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

