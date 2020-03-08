Katzie council to stay the same

Katzie First Nations council voted in Feb. 27 will serve for two years

There will be no changes to the Katzie First Nation council following the election of three councillors on Feb. 27.

Rick Bailey, Peter James and David Kenworthy have been reelected to council. Six people were in the running for the three positions.

Bailey received the most votes with 142, James received 138 votes and Kenworthy received 120.

Chief Grace George was acclaimed to the top job during the nominations meeting in January, meaning there were no other nominees for the position and she was automatically elected.

At the time George said she was humbled and delighted to have been voted in by acclamation.

“It speaks to me in many ways, but most of all the members must be content with the vision and leadership thus far and that makes me happy,” said George.

She also said she was looking forward to continuing the work of council including the building out of their newly created economic department and the establishment of health programs to support the community mentally, physically, spiritually and emotionally.

Chief George, Bailey, James and Kenworthy will serve in their positions until 2022.

There will be an inauguration ceremony at the end of April that will include a cultural ceremony and a feast and will be open to the public.

Last year more than 200 people attended.

