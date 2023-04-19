Katzie First Nation building new business park

The Eagle Meadows Business Park will be an economic asset to the Katzie First Nation. (EPTA Development Corporation)

There is a new development planned on Katzie First Nation land, called the Eagle Meadows Business Park.

The new venture by the First Nations neighbour to both the cities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will be a 17 acre light industrial complex, located off Bonson Road and Wharf Street, in the northeast corner of the Katzie’s Reserve 1.

It will be comprised of two light industrial buildings, with 400,000 square feet of light industrial space for lease.

“Katzie First Nation Council views the Eagle Meadows Business Park as an excellent economic opportunity for our members,” said Chief Grace George. “It’s been a long time coming. Our people have honourably occupied these lands since time immemorial, and we are ready to step into this realm of equal rights to economic sustainability within our traditional territory.

“We have witnessed the world around us grow, and prosper; it’s our turn,” George added. “It is a true example of economic equality and truth and reconciliation with the City of Pitt Meadows and its residents. Katzie First Nation is excited for the future and this development.”

It is the first project of its kind for the KFN.

A mailout to neighbours notes the buildings will be set back 17 meters from Bonson road, with a 7.5 meter wide layered landscaping buffer to beautify the streetscape. There will also be landscaping and amenity areas for the community and businesses at the site, seating areas, and art by a KFN artist.

The project will include three cultural nodes that will highlight the history, culture and importance of the nation, and they are still in the design phase.

The new industrial complex is designed to provide optimum logistics and operating solutions for industrial businesses in Pitt Meadows.

The City of Pitt Meadows offered a statement about the new development, saying: “The City of Pitt Meadows recognizes the q̓ic̓əy̓ (Katzie) First Nation’s inherent right to self-determination. Additionally, the city respects the Katzie’s right to enhance their economic success through development of their lands. The city is committed to progressing roadway, sanitary, fire services, storm and water systems agreements to facilitate the development of EMBP.”

Preliminary site work starts this month, and includes tree removal at the site, and hauling of soil.

The work is being done by Epta Development Corporation, who have partnered with Wales McLelland Construction. The construction firm operates an Indigenous Inclusion Program, that facilitates construction training and provides employment for qualified and close-to-qualified candidates.