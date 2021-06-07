Katzie First Nation gather in Maple Ridge park to remember residential school dead

Katzie First Nation gathered at Memorial Peace Park in Maple Ridge for a day to recognize, remember and mourn. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)Katzie First Nation gathered at Memorial Peace Park in Maple Ridge for a day to recognize, remember and mourn. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
The memorial began with a solemn song. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)The memorial began with a solemn song. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
Katzie First Nations representatives of all ages took part. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)Katzie First Nations representatives of all ages took part. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
Katzie First Nation Chief Grace George spoke slowly and deliberately at the solemn ceremony. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)Katzie First Nation Chief Grace George spoke slowly and deliberately at the solemn ceremony. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
Coun. Ahmed yousef, who helped organize the memorial, was overcome with emotion. (Ronan O'Doherty/ The News)
Approximately 100 people gathered around the Memorial Park bandstand in solidarity with the Katzie First Nation. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)Approximately 100 people gathered around the Memorial Park bandstand in solidarity with the Katzie First Nation. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
Damian George gave a moving speech detailing his family’s history with residential schools. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)Damian George gave a moving speech detailing his family’s history with residential schools. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
Gatherers brought stuffed toys to remember the 215 children who died at the Kamloops residential school. 215 colourful paper cut outs were strung around the bandstand too. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)Gatherers brought stuffed toys to remember the 215 children who died at the Kamloops residential school. 215 colourful paper cut outs were strung around the bandstand too. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)

Approximately 100 people gathered in Memorial Peace Park in Maple Ridge on a drizzly Sunday afternoon to show support for the Katzie First Nation as they took part in a mourning/ remembrance ceremony in honour of the 215 children found buried at the former site of the Kamloops residential school.

The park’s bandstand was garlanded with 215 colourful paper cut-outs of t-shirts, and its railings were lined with stuffed toys, blankets, and kids shoes.

Barely a murmur escaped the crowd. A solemn song was sung to start the memorial before speeches were given.

READ MORE: Katzie First Nation offers statement after residential school graves found

READ MORE: Survivor of B.C. residential school breaking silence and calling for action

Coun. Ahmed Yousef, who helped organize the event, was visibly distraught as he gave his opening remarks.

“We can do better,” he said. “Canada has a reputation around the world of being fair and forthright. Now is the time for some introspection.”

Katzie Chief Grace George spoke slowly and deliberately.

“Everyone on this stage knows someone who went to a residential school,” she said. Her father was forced to attend one in Mission. She told the crowd he escaped three times, following the train tracks home.

The final time he was recaptured he was sent to Sechelt, where he spent six years.

Her husband, Damian George spoke of the generational trauma suffered by First Nation people because of residential schools.

“I have five of my own children. And I couldn’t imagine my grandchildren being taken away. But it was the law. It was the law.”

Ground-penetrating radar confirmed that a mass grave on the property of the former residential school in Kamloops contained the bodies of 215 children, some as young as three.

Have a story tip? Email: ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

First Nationsmaple ridge

Previous story
Plan for apartment complex on Lougheed in downtown Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Katzie First Nation gathered at Memorial Peace Park in Maple Ridge for a day to recognize, remember and mourn. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
Katzie First Nation gather in Maple Ridge park to remember residential school dead

Approximately 100 gathered for solemn ceremony at Memorial Peace Park Sunday

Drawing of the proposed building at Lougheed Highway and 221st Street. (Special to The News)
Plan for apartment complex on Lougheed in downtown Maple Ridge

Application for six storey, 106-unit complex before council

The City of Maple Ridge's first ever innovation challenge is under way. (City of Maple Ridge)
City of Maple Ridge launches innovation challenge

Themes for contest are economic stability, and growth after COVID-19

Irelyn Dunsmore, Abbey Wilkinson, Camryn Bishop, and Tiana Say, raised money for SAINTS – Senior Animals in Need Today Society – in Mission. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge students raise hundreds for local charities

Grade 6/7 students at Harry Hooge elementary raised more than $1,000 collectively

(Red Deer Archives P3762)
Maple Ridge student recognized for historical writing

Olivia Daniel wrote about ritualized racism and the KKK in the Fraser Valley

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

A motion coming this week asks councillors to consider renaming Trutch Street to Truth Street. Trutch Street is named after Joseph Trutch, now recognized for his racist policies towards Indigenous people. (Google Maps)
Victoria council to consider switching Trutch Street to Truth Street

Name change recommended due to Joseph Trutch’s racist policies affecting Indigenous people

Two men were stabbed in Chilliwack on June 6, 2021 in two separate incidents. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Two stabbings in downtown Chilliwack, one involving elderly man with dementia

RCMP urge local residents to be vigilant as they search for unknown assailant

A man holds a picture of Chantel Moore during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
‘Potentially lethal force’ means no charges in B.C. woman’s fatal shooting by police

Decision released in last year’s New Brunswick death of Vancouver Island’s Chantel Moore

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases drop below 200 a day over weekend

12 more deaths since Friday, 74% of adults vaccinated

Protesters at Fairy Creek say they will stand their work isn’t done despite a declaration ordering a two-year deferral of old-growth logging on the traditional territories of the Huu-ay-aht, Ditidaht and Pacheedaht First Nations. (Zoe Ducklow/Black Press Media)
Vancouver Island First Nations declaration not enough for old-growth protesters

‘At the invitation of Elder Bill Jones, the Rainforest Flying Squad will continue to stand our ground’

Somebody scrawled graffiti on the outside walls and door of the heritage St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on or around May 31. Photograph By TWITTER/SECWEPEMCC SECWEPEMC CROW
Tk’emlups condemns vandalism at Kamloops Catholic church

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was built by Catholic Missionaries

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron speaks during a press conference and prayer vigil at the former Muscowequan Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan at Muskowekwan First Nation, Sask., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis
Indigenous leaders frustrated after Pope passes on apologizing for residential schools

More than 60 per cent of residential schools were run by the Catholic Church

Most Read