Grace Cunningham takes over as council chief beginning in April. (Contributed) Grace Leon Cunningham takes over as council chief beginning in April. (Contributed)

Katzie First Nation near Pitt Meadows has a new chief for the next two years

Newcomer wants to set up economic-development department

Katzie First Nation has elected a new chief and a new councillor to govern the band for the next two years.

Grace Leon Cunningham was elected Thursday with a total of 151 votes compared to incumbent Susan Miller, who took 99 votes.

The new councillor elected was David Kenworthy, who earned 180 votes.

The results provide council with a mix of newcomers and veterans. Peter A. James was elected to his third term on council with 143 votes and Rick Bailey was also re-elected to a third term with 199 votes.

“I’m truly honoured. I’m really excited to work for the best interests of the community … and work alongside the re-elected councillors Peter James and Rick Bailey and newly elected councillor David [Kenworthy],” said Cunningham, who lives in Maple Ridge and works as a senior manager for an outpatient counselling agency with the Sts’ailes band in Agassiz.

She wants to ensure that band members are feeling supported and connected to the nation and that programs are meeting people’s needs.

She doesn’t think there’s one particular reason why she won, other than that people wanted a change. She wants to set up a Katzie economic development department and ensure that the band keep working towards the goals in its strategic plan and community plan.

James said he wants to continue with the administrative and governance work started by Miller when she was elected in 2013.

“We created quite a solid framework. We just have to keep using it,” he said.

He added he wants to continue with improving health care on the reserve. The Katzie Community Health building opened in 2015 and the Katzie Early Years Centre just opened a few weeks ago.

Last September, the band set up vehicle gates to the reserve in order to control access and limit crime. That program will be reviewed to see if the objectives are being met.

That program costs $36,000 a month and is funded by the band directly.

The community has been divided between moving forward and staying rooted in culture, Miller said.

“We haven’t found that good balance of how to live in both worlds.”

Miller said that the band has been through lots of changes in the past few years.

“Change is hard, even when it’s good.”

She said the band’s community safety plan drew attention from other First Nations across Canada.

She expects the administrative framework she helped set up to continue.

“I think we’ve become savvy enough that we hold our chief and council accountable,” she said.

“I just think that the procedures that we established, and that we stuck to, the consistent reporting, the consistent general band meetings. I truly believe the new chief and council will continue to honour that and move forward and if they don’t, I don’t believe our community will accept that.”

Jay Bailey, Leslie Bailey, Coleen Pierre and Eileen Pierre also ran for council. Band councillors make about $39,000 a year.

Previous story
UPDATE: Seven people seriously hurt after buses, trucks crash on Coquihalla

Just Posted

Katzie First Nation near Pitt Meadows has a new chief for the next two years

Newcomer wants to set up economic-development department

Sendial helps housebound with groceries in Maple Ridge

Thrifty Foods in Maple Ridge has been offering the program for the past six years

UPDATE: Seven people seriously hurt after buses, trucks crash on Coquihalla

Officials say two tour buses, semis and vehicles all involved in collision that closed highway

UPDATE: Maple Ridge says ‘thanks for clearing snow’

Environment Canada forecasts flurries Sunday night

On Cooking: Back to basics with normal ingredients

Variety in cooking in is the spice of life.

The 2018 B.C. Games wrap up in Kamloops

The B.C. Winter Games comes to a close after a weekend of fun and excitment

Final four set for junior boys championships

Lord Tweedsuir, Belmont in one semifinal, while Vancouver College and St. George’s clash in the other at Langley Events Centre

Daniel Sedin scores twice to lift Canucks past Coyotes

Markstrom makes 41 saves to backstop Vancouver to 3-1 NHL win over Arizona

Naval ship spills 30,000 litres of fuel in Georgia Strait

HMCS Calgary spilled fuel east of Nanaimo and Parksville on Saturday

B.C. boosts support for former youth in government care

More support coming for rent, child care and health care while they go back to school

Concert-goers unfazed by Hedley sexual misconduct allegations

Frontman Jacob Hoggard thanked fans from the ‘bottom of our hearts’ at Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre

Control, agility and grace take gymnastics stage at the B.C. Games

Athletes often made the sport seem effortless during the Kamloops 2018 B.C. Winter Games

Original B.C. Games participant-turned-sensei officiating 39 years later

Langley judo sensei was a competitor at the inaugural B.C. Winter Games 40 years ago

Snowfall warning, travel advisory in effect for Coquihalla

Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt to receive 10 to 20 cm of snow Sunday

Most Read