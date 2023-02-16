Katzie First Nation orders Trans Mountain to stop work on their land

Katzie claims work on lands being done by corporation without proper notice or consultation

Chief Grace George with the Katzie First Nation wants Trans Mountain Corporation to stop work on Katzie First Nation territory. (The News files)

Katzie First Nation has ordered the Trans Mountain Corporation to immediately stop all work on its territory.

The First Nation claims the oil pipeline corporation is undertaking work in two of Katzie’s unceded village sites, “without adequate notice, consultation, or opportunity to monitor works in accordance with project conditions.”

And, this, they say, has put their lands, resources, and cultural sites at “grave risk”.

In a letter to federal and provincial regulators, and copied to the Trans Mountain Corporation, TMC, Katzie list three reasons for their immediate request.

They say work has started at Yorkson Creek, on the south side of the Fraser River, without adequate notification and consultation with Katzie; Katzie only received notice on Jan. 26 that the corporation leased land in Port Hammond, the former Hammond Mill site, which is intended for use as a laydown yard to support construction activities scheduled to begin sometime this month giving Katzie no time to discuss how the activities will affect their connection to the site; and barriers faced by Katzie that they say contravene Indigenous protocols and laws to, “participating in TMC’s Indigenous Monitoring Program despite multiple attempts by Katzie to resolve them.”

Katzie have also called on federal and provincial regulators to properly consult with them and enforce project conditions respective of their rights and title.

“While we have opposed the TMC pipeline from the very beginning – and continue to oppose it – we were assured that the conditions placed on the project by federal and provincial regulators would help us protect our sacred Traditional Land Use sites and cultural values,” said Chief Grace George with the Katzie First Nation. “However, these conditions have instead demonstrably failed us and are threatening all that is important to our Nation,” she added.

• More details to come Friday, Feb. 17

