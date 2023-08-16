The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has identified the kayaker that went missing on Kalamalka Lake during a storm on Monday, July 24, 2023, as Eli Buruca. His body was recovered on Aug. 16, 2023. (Submitted photo)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has identified the kayaker that went missing on Kalamalka Lake during a storm on Monday, July 24, 2023, as Eli Buruca. His body was recovered on Aug. 16, 2023. (Submitted photo)

Kayaker’s body recovered in B.C. lake

Eli Buruca went missing on July 24 and volunteer efforts helped RCMP recover the body

The body of Eli Buruca, who went missing on July 24, has been recovered four weeks since a tragic kayaking trip.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team was able to locate Buruca, in the deep water at the north end of Kalamalka Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

“Our sincerest condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Cpl. Tania Finn of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “We would like to thank the efforts of all those who assisted with the search; especially the Rolston family who travelled to the Okanagan.”

Police thank the “dedicated group of volunteers,” who were pivotal in helping locate Buruca.

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP identify missing kayaker, presumed to have drowned

The search for the missing captain, Travis Van Hill, of the fishing vessel on Okanagan Lake continues. Volunteers and police continue to canvass the lake and are reminding residents to be mindful of their efforts when boating in the area.

READ MORE: Frustration grows as captain still missing, boat still submerged in Okanagan Lake

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
