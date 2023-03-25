KEEPS opens its doors to educate the Maple Ridge public for free

KEEPS will be hosting a free open house event for the public on Sunday, March 26. (KEEPS/Special to The News)

The Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership Society (KEEPS) is offering people a free sneak peek into their operations and the history of the community at their open house event this Sunday.

As KEEPS education coordinator, Ross Davies, explained, the history of Kanaka Creek goes back thousands of years and involves many different cultural groups throughout time.

“Indigenous people have been hunting and gathering at Kanaka Creek for over 9,000 years, long before the recent arrival of the Hawaiian Kanaka people and European settlers,” said Davies.

RELATED: Maple Ridge non-profits supported by gaming grants

To help educate more people about this unique history and how KEEPS works to preserve it, the organization will be running their free admission open house on March 26 from noon to 3 p.m.

The open house will take place at the Kanaka Creek Watershed Stewardship Center, located at 11450 256 St., Maple Ridge.

RELATED: $3.3M earmarked to improve accessibility in provincial parks across the Lower Mainland

Environmentmaple ridgeNature