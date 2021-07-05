Kelowna RCMP precinct. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News file)

Kelowna RCMP precinct. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News file)

Kelowna Mountie resigns before conduct hearing that could’ve seen him fired

Southeast District Const. Chad Vance was scheduled for a conduct hearing next week

A Kelowna-based Mountie with the RCMP’s Southeast District has resigned from the force ahead of a conduct hearing that might‘ve seen him lose his job.

Const. Chad Vance was scheduled for a conduct hearing, an internal process akin to a trial the RCMP initiates when looking to fire an officer, on July 12.

Vance faced seven allegations that he behaved in a manner likely to discredit the force.

In light of his resignation, the RCMP Conduct Board has suspended the hearing.

READ MORE: Kelowna Mountie found not guilty of sexual assault after Crown suggests acquittal

READ MORE: Kelowna Mountie denies rape allegation

Vance was previously charged with sexual assault, of which he was found not guilty after prosecutors brought the trial to an early end in February, suggesting the judge acquit Vance. The Crown cited reliability and credibility issues of the case’s only witness, the alleged victim. The judge agreed and discharged Vance.

He also faced another assault charge, but the B.C. Prosecution Service stayed the charge before it went to trial.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RCMPsexual assault

Previous story
Firebreaks, controlled burns help surround B.C.’s bigger wildfires
Next story
New Maple Ridge farm-to-table cafe can’t open, city being blamed

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP (Black Press)
Pitt Meadows crash sends cyclist to hospital

Line dancers at Country Fest before the COVID-19 pandemic. (The News/files)
Free, in-person concert for the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest

Chef Dez offers tips for selecting and baking with cherries.
ON COOKING: Cherries the chef’s utmost favourite fresh fruit

Maple Ridge's Randy Phillips shared this picture of the community Garden on Edge Street, which he took on Canada Day. "Grateful to be Canadian and live here, with all the good people of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows," he said, "wishing you much peace, love, laughter, faith." (Special to The News)
SHARE: Grateful to be Canadian