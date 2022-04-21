(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP investigating after children suffer burn-like injuries at park

Incident happened on April 18

RCMP confirm two young children suffered burn-like injuries after touching bear statues in Kelowna City Park.

Police say the incident happened on April 18. It appears an unknown substance may have been smeared on the statues. RCMP add the city had cleaned the statues on April 19th after the children’s mother called them.

The incident is similar to one that happened at Aspenwood Elementary school in Port Moody on April 14. Seven children were treated for minor injuries after an “unknown substance” was smeared across the school playground. Port Moody police believe the substance was hot sauce.

Kelowna RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.

Read More: UPDATE: Person collecting for BC Cancer Foundation was legitimate, says Kelowna RCMP

Read More: UPDATE: Driver identified from early morning crash into Kelowna building

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Kelownaparks

Previous story
Fundraiser started for Ukrainian pastor’s family after house fire suspected of arson in Victoria
Next story
B.C. wants to know which jobs are too dangerous for young workers

Just Posted

Guy Felicella will be giving a talk at Thomas Haney Secondary School. (Special to The News)
Free talk on speaking to youth about substance use at Maple Ridge school

Caden Knudson performs Saturday, APril 30 at 7 p.m. on the Family Fest stage. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows talent show postponed

Maple Ridge Garden Club’s Annual Plant and Bake Sale will be on Saturday, April 30. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Garden Club’s plant sale is back

Uplift Canada will be collecting clothing donations in Maple Ridge on April 30, and giving them to shelters. (Special to The News)
Group will take Maple Ridge clothing donations to shelter residents