Kelowna West byelection called for Feb. 14

Kelowna West residents will go to the polls in a byelection to elect a new MLA Feb. 14.—Image: Elections BC

The wait is over for voters in Kelowna West.

Premier John Horgan has finally called a byelection for the riding vacated by former premier and Liberal leader Christy Clark when she quit politics last August. The vote will be held Feb. 14—Valentine’s Day.

Horgan, who had until Feb. 4 to call the byelection, has said he wants an MLA for the riding in place to debate the provincial budget, which will be handed down in the third week of February.

The byelection will see the riding’s former Liberal MLA Ben Stewart run against former the NDP candidate Shelley Cook, who finished second to Clark in last May’s provincial election, as well as Robert Stupka of the B.C. Green Party and Libertarian Kyle Geronazzo.

For information on voting and registering to vote, call Elections BC at 1 800 661-8683 or visit: www.elections.bc.ca

