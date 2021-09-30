(File Photo)

(File Photo)

Kent Institution in Agassiz seizes $95,000 worth of drugs, other contraband

Sept. 20 seizure includes meth, cocaine and SIM cards

Correctional Service of Canada staff at Kent Institution seized a package containing more than $95,000 worth of contraband on Monday, Sept. 20.

According to a Sept. 29 release from the CSC, the seized items included 92 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 22 grams of cocaine, 82 grams of THC and two SIM cards. The estimated institutional value of the seizure was $95,800.

“CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” a statement from the CSC reads. “CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.”

CSC has set up a tip line for all federal institution for additional information about activities related to institution security, including drug trafficking, drug use and threats to staff, inmates and visitors. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784. Information shared is protected and callers may remain anonymous.

Two other reported contraband seizure operations nabbed more than $163,000 worth of drugs, electronics and miscellaneous contraband ($115,000 in a March 2021 operation and $48,000 in July 2021).

An investigation is ongoing.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizRCMP

Previous story
‘In awe’: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation huge for Orange Shirt Day founders
Next story
Indigenous leaders call for ‘concrete action’ on first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Just Posted

Drummers opened up a day of reflection and activity to mark the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. (Stephen Bruyneel/Special to The News)
Katzie mark first ever National Truth and Reconciliation Day

Ridge Meadows Burrards Lacrosse logo (Special to The News)
Hundreds of field lacrosse players to descend on Maple Ridge

The Severinski family was presented with a certificate and a photo of a blue heron during a recent council meeting. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
City of Pitt Meadows honours Severinski family for their 100 years of farming legacy

The famly of Elizabeth Korstad is pleased with her care as her Alzheimer’s progressed. (Korstad family/Special to The News)
LETTER: Family grateful for care of aging loved-one