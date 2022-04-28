An inmate at maximum-security Kent Institution has been taken to hospital following a reported assault on Wednesday evening. (Correctional Service Canada, flickr.com/csc_imagery)

Kent Institution inmate in stable condition following assault in Agassiz

Multiple assailants reportedly involved in stabbing incident

An inmate was assaulted at Kent Institution on Wednesday, April 27.

According to Correctional Service Canada, the incident occurred at about 5:20 p.m. The injured inmate was evaluated on -site and transferred to an outside hospital for treatment. Sgt. Mike Sargent of the Agassiz RCMP confirmed the inmate is in stable condition after being stabbed.

No staff members were injured during the incident.

“The assailants have been identified and the appropriate actions have been taken,” the CSC wrote in a statement. “The safety and security of institutions, their staff, and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.”

The CSC and Agassiz RCMP are continuing to investigate the incident.

AgassizcrimeHarrison Hot Springs

B.C. introducing rights advisors for people involuntarily admitted under Mental Health Act
570 people currently in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19

