Police identified the individuals involved in a radio broadcast for help Friday and determined there was no emergency. (Chechu Risk/Common License Photo)

Kids behind phony radio call in Campbell River get a talking to

Appeal galvanized RCMP and media in attempt to locate the emergency

The kids behind a broadcast for help last week over the radio that galvanized the RCMP, media and the public on northern Vancouver Island have been made aware of the consequences of their actions.

A girl was heard last Friday afternoon asking for help for her dad in radio transmissions that police called suspicious.

RELATED: Police determine no emergency in Friday’s mystery radio appeal for help

When a local company monitoring the channel responded, the girl said her name was Connie and her dad was Ty (or possibly Ky), saying “he is the boss.”

Campbell River RCMP sent out an appeal for information, but eventually identified the individuals and determined there was no emergency.

“There are no criminal charges arising from this as the incident involves very young children utilizing a radio they had access to,” Sgt. Dave Johnson said.

But it sounds like the youngsters got a stern talking to.

“We are pleased that this incident was identified as a non-emergency and feel that the youth involved have been spoken to by their parents and they have recognized the consequences of their actions.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Six arrested Sunday at Maple Ridge’s tent city
Next story
Police say no threat after gun photo appears to target B.C. school

Just Posted

Six arrested Sunday at Maple Ridge’s tent city

Three to appear in provincial court Monday on various alleged Criminal Code offences.

Broken branches hang over Maple Ridge sidewalk

City says tree coming down soon

UPDATE: Anita Place camp resident barricades himself in shelter as more inspections take place

He is refusing entry to fire, police or bylaw officials who are at the camp enforcing safety regulaions imposed by a court order

Wind warning in effect for Fraser Valley

Strong winds that may cause damage are expected

SD42 students will soon be learning all about money management

A new pilot project is being rolled out in April

UPDATE: Safety regulations enforced at Maple Ridge tent city

Organizers protest as court order enforced.

Harrison Hot Springs Resort pools reopen after Fraser Health closure

The resort said it passed the water tests done by Fraser Health for a waterborne bacteria

Kids behind phony radio call in Campbell River get a talking to

Appeal galvanized RCMP and media in attempt to locate the emergency

Coroner calls for seatbelts on buses following Humboldt crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in last April’s collision

Baby doing well after Vancouver Island woman gives birth on a dock

The Ahousaht First Nation community is a roughly 30-minute boat ride from Tofino

5 to start your day

High winds expected, a gun threat made on social media, and more

Kamloops man awaits sentence after sending girl, 13, cash, pizza for a nude photo

Justin Harvey McGowan said he was ‘ashamed, embarrassed and humiliated’

Police say no threat after gun photo appears to target B.C. school

Chilliwack schools not in danger, say district officials, after post appeared on SnapChat

Canadians Paul Massey and Domee Shi win Oscars for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Bao’

A few other Canadians were nominated but lost at the show

Most Read