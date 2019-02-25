Kids behind phony radio call in Campbell River get a talking to

Appeal galvanized RCMP and media in attempt to locate the emergency

Police identified the individuals involved in a radio broadcast for help Friday and determined there was no emergency. (Chechu Risk/Common License Photo)

The kids behind a broadcast for help last week over the radio that galvanized the RCMP, media and the public on northern Vancouver Island have been made aware of the consequences of their actions.

A girl was heard last Friday afternoon asking for help for her dad in radio transmissions that police called suspicious.

When a local company monitoring the channel responded, the girl said her name was Connie and her dad was Ty (or possibly Ky), saying “he is the boss.”

Campbell River RCMP sent out an appeal for information, but eventually identified the individuals and determined there was no emergency.

“There are no criminal charges arising from this as the incident involves very young children utilizing a radio they had access to,” Sgt. Dave Johnson said.

But it sounds like the youngsters got a stern talking to.

“We are pleased that this incident was identified as a non-emergency and feel that the youth involved have been spoken to by their parents and they have recognized the consequences of their actions.”

