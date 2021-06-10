A person wound up in the hospital after an aggressive deer attacked them while walking their dog. Paul Rodgers file.

Kimberley woman in hospital after deer attack while out for dog walk

Attack occurred while walking dog during first week of fawning season

Wildlife experts are urging caution in the Kootenays after a woman in Kimberley was put in hospital with serious injuries from a deer attack this week.

The woman was walking their dog near Rotary Drive and Knighton Road on Wednesday, June 9, when she was attacked by an aggressive deer and sustained serious injuries and is currently in hospital.

It is believed that the doe had fawns bedding down nearby, as it is fawning season.

Sgt. Denny Chretien of the BC Conservation Officer Service, said that fawning season makes managing an animal like this difficult for them, especially as they aren’t yet sure if this particular deer has her fawns out, or if they’re still inside her.

“I just don’t think it’s very humane to start manipulating an animal with possibly two viable fawns in her, or even some that may be hidden,” Chretien said. “So what we’re doing is we’re aware of it, we’re going to work with some of our partners in town, the bylaw officer, to put notices up, but we will probably be managing this deer in terms of public safety.”

First they are trying to ensure that people are aware that this deer is in the area and she is aggressive, particularly when it comes to dogs.

“This was provoked by a dog and the lady protected her dog and herself, but got caught in the middle of it and that’s the tragedy of that,” Chretien said. “These deer fear dogs and then humans get pummelled by the deer kind of in the middle.”

The Conservation Officer Service has a file started on this deer and are monitoring it and working to come up with management options, one of which may be to remove her from the population, as this is not the first time she’s been aggressive.

“She’s charged at other people and we probably will have to remove her, but we will do everything we can to ensure the safety of the fawns.”

Because they are unsure if this animal may be pregnant, they need to find out before they take any action, including applying any drugs to her, as those would be filtered through into the fawns.

“We have very little options on how we’re going to do this, but if we could secure the safety of the fawns, put them into a rehab and not learn those aggressive traits, mum might have to be euthanized,” he explained.

WildSafe also said that signs are put up in areas where deer and fawns are spotted and the public needs to be careful in those areas.

“Give deer lots of space – cross the road if you have to or take a different route.

Signs of a deer attack are ears pointed upward, the neck will lower and a warning stomp may or may not occur

If there is a tree or other solid object nearby, try to get behind it. If you have bear spray, it can also be used on deer if they get too close.

If you are attacked by a deer try to stay upright, cover your head with your arms and move to shelter.”

Chretien also added that the best thing to do if a deer is coming at you while walking your dog is to let the dog go. Do not try to hold the dog in your arms as it is what the deer is going for. Chretien said it is better to either get out of the area as fast as you can with your dog, or to let it go. Do not pick up your dog or get between the dog and the deer as you could be seriously hurt.

If you are concerned for your safety or have sighted deer in your neighborhood that are no longer afraid of people or pets please report them to the Conservation Officer Service by calling 1-877-952-7277.”


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
COVID-19 cases at schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows
Next story
New Brunswick MP Jenica Atwin set to cross floor from Greens to Liberals

Just Posted

John Anjo, founder/ director of Dwelltech, poses in front of his newest creation. The YOCTO is a 72 square foot tiny home with all the fixings. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge company builds remarkably tiny home

Dwelltech founder constructs 72 square foot home as passion project

At approximately 6:50 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Wilson Street. (File Photo)
Man dead after motorcycle crash in rural Mission neighbourhood

Medevac called to Silverdale Elementary School, man dies of injuries in hospital

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 cases at schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Exposure events at Edith McDermott and Maple Ridge elementary schools

First responders rushed to a stabbing in Golden Ears Provincial Park Wednesday, June 9. (The News files)
Stabbing in Golden Ears Provincial Park

Man stabbed twice in the abdomen

(BC Centre for Disease Control)
Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows weekly COVID-19 case count at 44

CDC mapping illustrates cases dropping across region

NDP MP Leah Gazan rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP calls on Ottawa to recognize residential schools as genocide

MP wants institutions acknowledged as the deliberate, systematic destruction of a cultural group

Jennifer Charlesworth is B.C.’s third Representative for Children and Youth. (InWithForward)
Child welfare system must focus on sense of belonging for Indigenous Peoples: report

Watchdog’s report focuses on Skye, a teen who fatally overdosed after years in care

Remi Frederick receives her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Jan. 26 in Washington State. Canada’s rate of new infections has fallen below the United States for the first time in two months. Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing
COVID-19 infections in Canada at lowest level since September, latest numbers show

Canada’s rate of new infections also fell below the United States for the first time in two months.

RCMP are looking for information on an alleged shooting attempt near an elementary school in Smithers March 10. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Threatening note at Kent Elementary ‘appears to be prank’: Agassiz RCMP

Police will have increased presence to ensure safety, spokesperson said

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

White Rock’s 14635 Marine Dr. has been listed for $3,998,000. (Aaron Hinks photos)
PHOTOS: ‘Whimsical fairy tale’ B.C. house listed for $4 million

Owner wants to sell waterfront home in White Rock so she can buy a castle in France

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service set up a live trap on Ben McGuffie’s property on Quadra Island. Photo courtesy Ben McGuffie
B.C. winery operator throws rock to protect his goats from menacing grizzly

The big bears are rare for Quadra Island, especially in the populated areas

A person wound up in the hospital after an aggressive deer attacked them while walking their dog. Paul Rodgers file.
Kimberley woman in hospital after deer attack while out for dog walk

Attack occurred while walking dog during first week of fawning season

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

Most Read