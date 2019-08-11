A man was assaulted along 121 Avenue by Edge Street in Maple Ridge Friday night. (THE NEWS/files)

Knife-wielding assailants assault man in Maple Ridge

Man told to empty pockets

A man was assaulted by three knife-wielding thieves in Maple Ridge Friday night.

The attack happened around 11:59 p.m., said Staff Sgt. Jolaine Percival with the Ridge Meadows RCMP, as the victim was walking near 22561 121 Avenue, by St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Percival said the victim was approached by three other men and after a short conversation one of the men told him to empty his pockets.

When he refused to do so the three suspects brandished knives and the victim handed over his phone, headphones and keys.

The men then proceeded to punch the victim and it was during this altercation, Percival said, that the three assailants fled, throwing the victim’s phone and keys to the ground.

Police were able to locate two of the three assailants.

And, Percival said, as a result the file is ongoing, pending charges for the two that were arrested.

More to follow

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Wildlife bear rehab centre runs out of room
Next story
BREAKING: Police-involved shooting in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

BREAKING: Police-involved shooting in Maple Ridge

Incident took place on Colemore Street

Knife-wielding assailants assault man in Maple Ridge

Man told to empty pockets

A fuel and oil spill has closed a section of road by Maple Ridge park

Traffic is being turned around travelling northbound along 210 Street

Fears grow for Maple Ridge resident missing since July 12

Family says Cody (Elle) Smith has gone missing before, but this time it’s different

Untrending: Learn about the joy of missing out

What truly matters can’t be found on screens

VIDEO: ‘Best of the best’ lifeguards in B.C. battle it out

B.C. competition pits life-saving teams against each other

‘It’s not always a big, ugly mole’: B.C. doctor urges sunscreen, shade to prevent skin cancer

Almost 40% of adults don’t use sunscreen, according to Statistics Canada, increasing risks of melanoma

Mexican expat allegedly harassed by fake immigration officer while busking in Victoria

Fernando Garci-Crespo Santalo says he was approached by a man while singing in Spanish

Sea to Sky Gondola cable may have been cut deliberately: Squamish RCMP

Operators of the Squamish, B.C. gondola said it will be inoperable until further notice

RCMP find item that may be connected to northern B.C. murder cases

Items not detailed but could be relevant, said police

Horse tests positive for West Nile Virus in Princeton, B.C.

West Nile Virus is a disease that can spread from infected corvid birds

Powerful photo showing fire crew huddled together in Okanagan goes viral

The image was captured by a resident in Oliver on Aug. 9 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Syrians gradually integrating into Canadian society, latest report finds

Pledge to resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees became a hallmark promise from the Liberals in 2015

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Most Read