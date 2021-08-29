Know before you vote at the virtual all-candidates meeting

The meeting will give residents of the Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge riding an opportunity to find out more on each party’s position on a variety of topics. (Black Press file photo)

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce is putting together an all-candidates meeting to discuss all things politics ahead of the Sept. 20 Federal Election.

The chamber is accepting registration for their virtual all-candidates forum which will be held on Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. To register, community members can visit: https://bit.ly/2WqgGbo.

Community will have a chance to virtually meet and ask questions of candidates for the Pitt Meadows/Maple Ridge riding incumbent Marc Dalton of Conservative Party, Liberal Party candidate Ahmed Yousef, NDP candidate Phil Klapwyk, Independent Steve Ranta and Peoples Party Of Canada candidate Juliuss Hoffmann.

The moderator for the event is undecided as of now.

Community members will have to register to receive a zoom link to be able to access the meeting. the chamber is making available an option to view the event on Facebook as well.

The chamber has also said that they will be giving a priority to pre-submitted questions. To pre-submit questions, community can either use the registration page or write to events@ridgemeadowschamber.com.

