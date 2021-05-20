‘Known gang associates’ caught with pills, knife and cash at North Vancouver roadblock

The suspects pulled up to Mounties Tuesday in a white Range Rover

Mounties were conducting a roadblock on May 18 when they said a Range Rover with known gang associates inside pulled up. (North Vancouver RCMP)

Police said they arrested two “known gang associates” in the early hours of Tuesday, May 18 after spotting them during a drinking and driving roadblock.

The suspects pulled up in Range Rover at around 3 a.m. in North Vancouver near Capilano Road and Marine Drive, said Sgt. Peter DeVries.

“The driver rolled down the window to speak to one of the officers.”

It was then a Mountie recognized the suspect, known to police, as being involved in the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict – which has seen more than 15 people killed this year alone.

READ MORE: Transit police apprehend suspect involved in Lower Mainland gang activity

Upon searching the vehicle, officers discovered thousands of dollars in cash, two bags of pills and a knife.

The investigation into the suspects is ongoing, DeVries said

“Police agencies across Metro Vancouver are working together, sharing resources, and exchanging real-time gang intelligence in an effort to disrupt and prevent further violence.”

Officers were conducting a drinking and driving roadblock near Cap & Marine in #NorthVan on the 18th, and they captured known gang associates in possession of cash, drugs and a knife. Sometimes we find more than we're looking for, and that's a good thing!https://t.co/dMKKyOz6wf pic.twitter.com/LsQGJLQkMc — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) May 20, 2021

RELATED: Police issue warning for 8 more men involved in Lower Mainland gang conflict

“We are working to achieve the same goal: to shut down these gangsters, to take away their guns, drugs, and crime money, and to protect our communities from their reckless violence,” he said.

Also this week, Vancouver police and B.C.’s anti-gang task force both released names and photographs of known gangsters in the Lower Mainland.

The public is warned to stay away from them as displays of violence are expected to escalate in the coming weeks.

READ ALSO: Police report 15 gang-linked killings in Metro Vancouver in 2021 as tensions escalate



sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. gang problemcrimeRCMP