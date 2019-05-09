Parks staff are trying to catch the remaining koi and take them to the Vancouver Aquarium for safekeeping. (Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden)

Koi fish return to Chinese garden, 6 months since ‘otterpocalypse’

In November, the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden was closed after a river otter snuck in

Three adult koi are returning back to their home in Vancouver’s Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, after a river otter got into the pond and killed a number of fish last fall.

The three fish will be released at the garden Thursday morning, according to the Vancouver Park Board.

There, they will join hundreds of juvenile koi that have been returned to the garden since being removed and housed at the Vancouver Aquarium.

In November, a hungry otter gobbled up 10 of the fish, including a 50-year-old named Madonna, causing the park board to close the garden as biologists and volunteers worked to catch the culprit and save the remaining koi.

Since then, the garden’s entrance and exit points have been modified to deter future otter visits.

A river otter in Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden in downtown Vancouver. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Sadie Brown)

