Government border-cam image for Sumas crossing from 10:36 a.m. (Drivebc.ca credit.)

What you need to know about Saturday’s B.C.-U.S. border crossing wait time

  • Aldergrove border crossing has the shortest wait time at 20 minutes

Drivers headed to the U.S. through the Sumas Border Crossing are going to have to deal with predictable wait times for Labour Day weekend.

As of 10:45 p.m. waits are already estimated at 40 minutes for the Sumas crossing according to reports. The Nexus lane is closed for the second week in a row.

Aldergrove’s crossing seems to be driver’s best hope for a speedy trip with wait times at 20 minutes as the Peace Arch and Pacific crossings are both estimated at an hour.

More updates will be posted throughout the day.

