More than 100 people came out for a public rally at Five Corners in downtown Chilliwack on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 in support of CUPE 561, whose members have now been on the picket lines for a month. (Jenna Hauck/Black Press Media)

More than 100 people came out for a public rally at Five Corners in downtown Chilliwack on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 in support of CUPE 561, whose members have now been on the picket lines for a month. (Jenna Hauck/Black Press Media)

Labour minister says neither party in Fraser Valley transit dispute ready for mediation

Bus system has been idle since March 20 after negotiations broke down between CUPE and First Transit

Neither side in the Fraser Valley transit strike is ready for mediation, said Labour Minister Harry Bains.

He was speaking to reporters in the legislature in Victoria, when asked about the ongoing labour dispute that has all buses parked between Abbotsford and Hope.

“I fully understand the frustration of those who rely on the service,” he said, which includes students and seniors. “This is a collective bargaining process, and workers do have rights under the constitution to withdraw their services, which they have done.”

He said that he has reached out to both sides in the dispute to “remind them of their responsibility” to get back to the bargaining table. The employer for the transit service in Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Agassiz, Harrison Hot Springs and Hope is First Transit, which is an American company contracted through BC Transit to run the regional system.

The employees are represented by CUPE 561 and include mechanics, drivers and other staff within the system.

Bains said any mediation and discussion about whether transit should be considered an essential service would be happening at the labour board, if anywhere. But, he added, he’s offered mediation services to both parties and neither have accepted it.

“Mediation can’t help until they both agree they are ready for mediation,” Bains said.

Some HandyDART services are available for some residents in Abbotsford, including some cancer patients. But the regular buses have been stopped since March 20 in all the communities served by First Transit.

READ MORE: Lunchtime rally in Chilliwack saw striking transit drivers ‘demand to be treated fairly’

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC TransitTransitUnion wage deals

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Man injured in shooting in downtown New Westminster
Next story
UPDATE: Maple Ridge stabbing result of targeted home invasion

Just Posted

A stabbing incident at a Maple Ridge home sent three individuals to hospital on Saturday morning. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
UPDATE: Maple Ridge stabbing result of targeted home invasion

MLA Bob D’Eith (left) and former Honorary Colonel of the British Columbia Regiment Ted Hawthorne, attended the April 15 private ceremony to honour William Strachan’s service in the Korean War. (Bob D’Eith/Special to The News)
International memorial walk stops in Maple Ridge to honour family of Korean War veteran

The Maple Ridge Secondary jazz band performs at Resonance on the Ridge on Monday, April 17. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Schools come together for 2nd annual music fest in Maple Ridge

This sandhill crane was spotted fishing along the shores of Pitt River, about a kilometre east of Pitt Lake recently by Robb Berezan. (Special to The News)
SHARE: On stilts

Pop-up banner image