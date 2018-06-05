Landlords, tenants ‘want justice served’

Tracy Scott, a homeless advocate who is among the spokespeople for Anita Place Tent City, speaks during a press conference about renovictions in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS) Tracy Scott, a homeless advocate who is among the spokespeople for Anita Place Tent City, speaks during a press conference about renovictions in Maple Ridge. (THE NEWS/files)

A Rental Housing Task Force made its first stop in a journey across the province Monday in Maple Ridge, looking for input on ways to change the Residential Tenancy Act to make it fairer for landlords and tenants.

The meeting took place at Thomas Haney secondary, with task force chair Spencer Chandra Herbert, MLA for Vancouver-West End, and 45 people attended.

Herbert said the task force is looking at the Residential Tenancy Act, the Manufactured Home Park Act and the Residential Tenancy Branch processes and examining them in terms of fairness of process, such as whether penalties are appropriate and information is clear.

Maple Ridge was picked as the first stop of 10 because of the housing challenges specific to the community.

“I think we were looking for communities that have different mixes of whether or not it be a basement suite apartment that’s for rent or purpose-built rental,” Herbert said.

“Tenants who can’t find a place to rent, who can afford [to rent], or are facing challenges with evictions, renovictions, certainly that has led to some homelessness and those issues,” added Herbert.

He has already heard from landlords who have dealt with situations where a tenant may be dealing with addiction or mental health issues, renters who have damaged or destroyed a suite and people who con the system to get out of paying rent and the challenges landlords face dealing with that.

What he has been told by landlords and tenants alike is that there are virtually no penalties if the current laws are broken.

“The one thing that landlords and renters have in common, for sure, is they both want the system to be fair,” he said. “They want to know that justice will be served that the laws are followed and that if people break the rules there will be consequences,” he said.

Some of the updates to the laws will include basic administrative changes, such as being clear about allowing the use of email and text messages to gather evidence of rule breaking rather than by fax machines and mail, which is how evidence was collected in the past.

“So should we record the hearing if a landlord and a tenant get into a dispute to make sure they are fair? How do we interact with the court system and the police in situations of breaking tenant and landlord laws?

One of the main problems, said Herbert, is that the rental housing supply is low, which has led to residents holding on to suites even though the living conditions are substandard.

Renovictions are another big issue that Herbert expects to hear about along the tour.

A report will be going to Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson and Premier John Horgan this November with the hope that recommendations will be adopted at the next spring legislative session.

“I want to make sure that it’s clear to landlords and tenants that this is about fairness for them both.”