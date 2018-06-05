Tracy Scott, a homeless advocate who is among the spokespeople for Anita Place Tent City, speaks during a press conference about renovictions in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS) Tracy Scott, a homeless advocate who is among the spokespeople for Anita Place Tent City, speaks during a press conference about renovictions in Maple Ridge. (THE NEWS/files)

Landlords, tenants ‘want justice served’

Workshop sought input on updating current tenancy laws

A Rental Housing Task Force made its first stop in a journey across the province Monday in Maple Ridge, looking for input on ways to change the Residential Tenancy Act to make it fairer for landlords and tenants.

The meeting took place at Thomas Haney secondary, with task force chair Spencer Chandra Herbert, MLA for Vancouver-West End, and 45 people attended.

Herbert said the task force is looking at the Residential Tenancy Act, the Manufactured Home Park Act and the Residential Tenancy Branch processes and examining them in terms of fairness of process, such as whether penalties are appropriate and information is clear.

Maple Ridge was picked as the first stop of 10 because of the housing challenges specific to the community.

“I think we were looking for communities that have different mixes of whether or not it be a basement suite apartment that’s for rent or purpose-built rental,” Herbert said.

“Tenants who can’t find a place to rent, who can afford [to rent], or are facing challenges with evictions, renovictions, certainly that has led to some homelessness and those issues,” added Herbert.

He has already heard from landlords who have dealt with situations where a tenant may be dealing with addiction or mental health issues, renters who have damaged or destroyed a suite and people who con the system to get out of paying rent and the challenges landlords face dealing with that.

What he has been told by landlords and tenants alike is that there are virtually no penalties if the current laws are broken.

“The one thing that landlords and renters have in common, for sure, is they both want the system to be fair,” he said. “They want to know that justice will be served that the laws are followed and that if people break the rules there will be consequences,” he said.

Some of the updates to the laws will include basic administrative changes, such as being clear about allowing the use of email and text messages to gather evidence of rule breaking rather than by fax machines and mail, which is how evidence was collected in the past.

“So should we record the hearing if a landlord and a tenant get into a dispute to make sure they are fair? How do we interact with the court system and the police in situations of breaking tenant and landlord laws?

One of the main problems, said Herbert, is that the rental housing supply is low, which has led to residents holding on to suites even though the living conditions are substandard.

Renovictions are another big issue that Herbert expects to hear about along the tour.

A report will be going to Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson and Premier John Horgan this November with the hope that recommendations will be adopted at the next spring legislative session.

“I want to make sure that it’s clear to landlords and tenants that this is about fairness for them both.”

Previous story
Two teenage boys dead in late-night shooting in South Surrey
Next story
BC SPCA recommends horse carriage ban on city streets

Just Posted

Landlords, tenants ‘want justice served’

Workshop sought input on updating current tenancy laws

Letter: Shelter, food and assistance of all kinds

Churches actually doing something to alleviate misery of the downtrodden.

New manager for Pitt Meadows airport

Guy Miller taking over for his father a second time.

Maple Ridge protesters urge feds to halt purchase of Kinder Morgan pipeline

More than 50 rallies were held across Canada.

Maple Ridge secondary wins B.C. track and field titles

Senior girls sweep 100m and 400m relay events.

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

Milk and chicken Donald Trump’s latest Canadian trade targets

Trade battle may have some benefits for B.C. in short term

VIDEO: Sexually transmitted infections up, HIV down in B.C.

BC Centre for Disease Control points to less frequent condom use

Dump truck crushes worker to death in North Vancouver

The incident happened Tuesday morning near Handsworth Road and Timberline Place

Drama earns local thespians a Vernon trip

Theatre in the Country is off to Theatre BC competition for the first time ever.

Fraser Valley man sentenced to 12 years for cocaine, fentanyl and guns

Corey Perkins was convicted on 10 charges from an initial 39 in the case

Man gets life with no parole for 17 years in B.C. teen’s Halloween murder

Matthew Foerster convicted of the 2011 murder of Taylor Van Diest, family hopes for peace to come

PM makes first B.C. visit since TMX pipeline purchase

Justin Trudeau meets with members of the Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee in Chilliwack

Bylaw officer assaulted in B.C. suburb over peacock complaint

Surrey RCMP say a man was arrested and released as investigation into assault on peace officer continues

Most Read