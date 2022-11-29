Sewer system work downtown will cause traffic delays on Lougheed Highway. (Google/Special to the News)

Lane closures coming on Lougheed Highway through Maple Ridge

Single lane traffic both east and westbound between 224th and 223rd Streets

Lougheed Highway through downtown Maple Ridge will be slowed in both directions by partial lane closures on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 29 and 30.

The closures will take place between 224th Street and 223rd Street, on the north side of the Highway, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Both east and west traffic will be reduced to a single lane.

The City of Maple Ridge sewer department will be doing repairs on a section of the storm sewer system, and warns the time frame may be extended due to unforeseen circumstances.

The city asks travellers to plan an alternate route, and allow additional time for travel.

