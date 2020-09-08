Complete and partial closures begin today on Old Dewdney Trunk Road between Hale Road and McKechnie Road for paving. (City of Pitt Meadows)

Lane closures in Pitt Meadows starting today

Paving on Old Dewdey Trunk Road

Today will begin three weeks of closures on Old Dewdney Trunk Road in Pitt Meadows.

The city is advising the public there will be full and partial closures of Old Dewdney Trunk Road between Hale Road and McKechnie Road from Sept. 8-28.

There will be a full closure in effect from Monday, Sept. 14 until Wednesday, Sept. 16 for paving and curing. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes such as Golden Ears Way and Lougheed Highway. There will be no through traffic at this time.

From Sept. 8-28 there will be ongoing single-lane alternating traffic.

This work is weather dependent and subject to change. Please watch and obey all traffic control personnel and signs at all times.

 


