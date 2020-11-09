Langley City mayor says her removal from Metro board of directors is example of continued in-fighting

‘I’m not the mayor they wanted’ Val van den Broek says of the council members who voted against her

Langley City council voted to appoint councillor Gayle Martin (R) to the Metro Vancouver board of directors in place of mayor Val van den Broek (L). The decision was made at a closed-door meeting of council on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (file)

Langley City Council has voted to appoint councillor Gayle Martin to the Metro Vancouver board of directors in place of mayor Val van den Broek, a move the mayor said was the result of continued behind-the-scenes political battles that began when she was sworn in two years ago.

The vote was taken Monday, Nov. 2 during an in-camera meeting of council held by video conference.

“I asked them why,” van den Broek told the Langley Advance Times on Monday, Nov. 9.

“Nobody could give me a reason.”

Van den Broek said she will continue to attend Metro board meetings, and remains on the Metro mayor’s council and several Metro committees.

Since her surprise victory over former mayor Peter Fassbender in the 2018 municipal election, van den Broek said she has had difficulty working with some council members.

“Since day one,” van den Broek said. “Since my inauguration.”

“I’m not the mayor they wanted.”

Some of the conflict during closed-door sessions has amounted to “harassment and bullying,” the mayor maintained.

She said she was going public because she believes “citizens have a right to know.”

“I’m at my wit’s end,” van den Broek said.

“I don’t want the next two years to be like this.”

Up till the Nov. 2 vote, the mayor was the Langley City representative, and Martin was the alternate who attended Metro meeting when the mayor could not.

Coun. Paul Albrecht is the new alternate.

The City has one seat on the 40-member board, which represents 21 municipalities, one electoral area, and one treaty First Nation.

Councillor Martin was guarded in her comments when she was reached on Monday, Nov. 9, describing the position as “an appointment that comes up yearly.”

Martin declined to respond to the mayor making comments beyond saying “well, she always does.”

Coun. Albrecht said it was “just a council process” and he was unsure how much he could say, given it was an in-camera meeting.

Coun. Rosemary Wallace, who confirmed she voted for the mayor at the meeting, said she felt it would be better for “consistency” if van den Broek continued to represent the City at the regional authority.

At the Nov. 2 meeting, Coun. Rudy Storteboom suggested Wallace, instead of Martin, should be the council rep at the Metro board, but that failed to win support.

“I’d like us to have a fresh face at the director’s table,” Storteboom explained.

Storteboom added it was “not unusual at all” for a municipality to be represented by someone other than the mayor at the Metro board.

“It [directorships] shouldn’t be exclusive to a select few,” Storteboom commented.

The Langley Advance Times has reached out to Councillors Nathan Pachal and Teri James.



